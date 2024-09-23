Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Global Equity Income Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (11/30/06)
|
Class I Shares (MUTF:HFQIX)
|
2.05
|
5.54
|
10.92
|
4.72
|
6.62
|
4.24
|
4.64
|
Class T Shares (MUTF:HFQTX)
|
2.03
|
5.34
|
10.67
|
4.52
|
6.45
|
4.03
|
4.44
|
Class N Shares (MUTF:HFQRX)
|
2.07
|
5.59
|
11.02
|
4.81
|
6.73
|
4.26
|
4.57
|
Class A Shares (MUTF:HFQAX) @ NAV
|
1.98
|
5.41
|
10.41
|
4.36
|
6.29
|
3.92
|
4.38
|
Class A Shares @ MOP
|
-3.89
|
-0.66
|
4.06
|
2.32
|
5.04
|
3.31
|
4.03
|
MSCI World Index SM
|
2.63
|
11.75
|
20.19
|
6.86
|
11.77
|
9.16
|
7.19
|
85% MSCI ACWI ex-US High Div Yld / 15% MSCI USA High Div Yld Index
|
1.86
|
4.53
|
13.88
|
5.08
|
6.03
|
3.99
|
4.35
|
Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.
Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus)
Class I: Gross 0.82, Net 0.82 Class T: Gross 0.98, Net 0.98 Class N: Gross 0.73, Net 0.73 Class A: Gross 1.20, Net 1.20
Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for a one-year period commencing on January 26, 2024. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees.
Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.
Investment environment
Global markets rose during the second quarter. April began on a subdued note with escalating concerns over persistent inflation. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated, and Brent crude oil prices rose above $92/bbl, receding as tensions did not escalate further. Markets rebounded in May, with indices like the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) and STOXX Europe 600 reaching new highs. Market sentiment was improved by comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell suggesting that rates hikes are unlikely at this stage.
By June, attention shifted toward rate reductions, with the European Central Bank implementing its first post-pandemic rate cut and the Bank of Canada following suit. This marked a turning point, with four G10 central banks reducing rates within the year. Despite the Fed maintaining rates in the second quarter, a slowdown in the U.S. core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, reported in June, reinforced expectations for future Fed rate cuts. Throughout the period, sovereign bonds faced headwinds, partly due to market anticipation of a slower cycle of rate reductions.
Political events regained prominence in June with the European Parliamentary elections and President Macron's announcement of a snap legislative election in France, causing a significant sell-off in French assets and a notable widening of the Franco-German 10-year spread, reminiscent of the sovereign debt crisis. The quarter highlighted a stark contrast between the performance of U.S. mega-cap stocks, particularly the "Magnificent 7," and other market segments that showed relative weakness. This disparity was mirrored in the performance of assets, with metals like silver, platinum, and copper achieving significant gains, while French assets, European sovereign bonds, the Japanese Yen, and certain agricultural commodities experienced notable declines.
Portfolio review
During the quarter, the portfolio's underweight exposure to the information technology sector was detrimental to relative returns. Not holding low/no dividend-yielding technology companies detracted from performance, as these firms benefited from ongoing excitement about AI. Holdings within the semiconductor sector also underperformed after a period of strength during the first four months of the year. In utilities, negative stock selection impacted relative results.
Driven by stock selection, materials was the portfolio's best-performing sector on a relative basis. British mining company Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) benefited from rising iron ore and copper prices, and the share price rallied further on the news that the company had received an unsolicited bid at a premium to its share price. Although the proposed acquisition failed and the shares pulled back from their highs, the position ended the quarter with positive returns. Stock selection in the energy sector also was beneficial on a relative basis.
Manager outlook
Falling inflation should allow central banks more maneuverability in the event of an economic slowdown, which is certainly good news. So far, the global economy has coped well, with interest rates higher than many commentators expected. Long-term structural trends, such as technological innovation, decarbonization, and supply chain security, are driving an increase in capital spending across a range of industries, while the narrow breadth in the market presents opportunities for investors to identify those busineses with better earnings momentum than currently forecast. This is where we are focusing our attention in the second half of 2024.
We remain confident that the companies held in the portfolio can navigate the current conditions well, aided by strong balance sheets and cash-generating abilities. Shareholder returns remain positive, both in terms of dividends and share buybacks, which suggests that management teams echo our confidence in the long-term outlooks for their companies.
Portfolio
|
Top Contributors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Top Detractors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)
|
4.36
|
1.01
|
Daimler Truck Holding A (OTCPK:DTRUY)
|
1.58
|
-0.36
|
Hon Hai Precision Indus (OTCPK:HNHAF)
|
1.35
|
0.50
|
Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF)
|
1.19
|
-0.26
|
Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
|
1.48
|
0.34
|
Bnp Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF)
|
1.85
|
-0.22
|
Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC)
|
2.85
|
0.32
|
Samsung Electronics Co (OTCPK:SSNLF)
|
2.13
|
-0.22
|
Anglo American
|
0.98
|
0.24
|
Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF)
|
1.06
|
-0.21
|
The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Fund
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (ADR)
|
5.07
|
Unilever PLC (UL)
|
3.47
|
British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
|
3.08
|
HSBC Holdings PLC
|
2.71
|
Williams Cos Inc (WMB)
|
2.49
|
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
|
2.44
|
MediaTek Inc (OTCPK:MDTTF)
|
2.33
|
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
|
2.09
|
BP PLC (BP)
|
2.05
|
Daimler Truck Holding AG
|
2.05
|
Total
|
27.78
|
Definitions
STOXX® Europe 600 Index represents large, mid and small caplitalization companies across 17 countries in the European region.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an unmanaged index representing the rate of inflation of the U.S. consumer prices as determined by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics.
Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.
Performance for Class A, I and T Shares that includes periods prior to 6/5/17 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details.
Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares.
The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes.
Holdings are subject to change without notice.
For equity portfolios, relative contribution compares the performance of a security in the portfolio to the benchmark's total return, factoring in the difference in weight of that security in the benchmark. Returns are calculated using daily returns and previous day ending weights rolled up by ticker, gross of advisory fees, may exclude certain derivatives and does not represent actual performance.
There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.
Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.
Dividend-Oriented Stocks Risk, Issuers that have paid regular dividends to shareholders may decrease or eliminate dividend payments in the future. A decrease in dividend payments by an issuer may result in a decrease in the value of the security.
Value stocks can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time and may not appreciate to the extent expected.
Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") factors are integrated into the investment process by focusing on those ESG factors considered most likely to have a material impact on the financial performance of the issuers. ESG factors are one of many considerations in the investment decision-making process and may not be determinative in deciding to include or exclude an investment.
Increased portfolio turnover may result in higher expenses and potentially higher net taxable gains or losses.
MSCI World Index℠ reflects the equity market performance of global developed markets.
85% MSCI ACWI ex-US High Div Yld / 15% MSCI USA High Div Yld Index is an internally-calculated, hypothetical combination of total returns from the MSCI All Country World ex-USA High Dividend Yield Index (85%) and the MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index (15%). The underlying indices reflect the performance of higher dividend yield large and mid-cap equities from (i) global developed and emerging markets excluding the U.S. and (ii) the U.S. markets.
Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC.
Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.