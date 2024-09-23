Last week, the Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates by lowering the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4-3/4 to 5 percent. Even though it was expected that rates would come down, the market was
Buying TMF On The Sell The News Rate Cut Event
- The Federal Reserve's 50 basis point rate cut led to a sell-off in Treasuries, creating a short-term buying opportunity for investors.
- TMF offers 3x leveraged exposure to long-term Treasuries, which should benefit from anticipated further rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.
- Despite risks like interest rate and duration risk, TMF is positioned to perform well in the near term due to expected rate declines.
- I am accumulating TMF on further weakness, anticipating a reversal and potential gains from the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate cut cycle.
