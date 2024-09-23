Buying TMF On The Sell The News Rate Cut Event

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
5.17K Followers
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's 50 basis point rate cut led to a sell-off in Treasuries, creating a short-term buying opportunity for investors.
  • TMF offers 3x leveraged exposure to long-term Treasuries, which should benefit from anticipated further rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.
  • Despite risks like interest rate and duration risk, TMF is positioned to perform well in the near term due to expected rate declines.
  • I am accumulating TMF on further weakness, anticipating a reversal and potential gains from the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate cut cycle.

Blank Government Check

wsmahar

Last week, the Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates by lowering the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4-3/4 to 5 percent. Even though it was expected that rates would come down, the market was

Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

