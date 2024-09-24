Sentiment Speaks: Nothing Can Topple This Market

Summary

  • Investor sentiment is extremely bullish with many believing the market is unstoppable, even by divine intervention or significant economic downturns.
  • Despite the current bullish trend, I anticipate the S&P 500 may exceed 6000SPX before a multi-decade bull market ends.
  • The market's overconfidence mirrors pre-Great Depression attitudes, ignoring multiple risk factors that could trigger a severe financial crisis.
  • I expect the bull market to peak by 2024, potentially leading to a long-term bear market, pending strong evidence in 2025.
Running of the Bulls

RamonCarretero

Every now and then, I peruse articles written on Seeking Alpha to glean a flavor of what the average investor feels about the current market environment. And, to that end, I will scan the comments section for some nuggets of anecdotal sentiment.

Avi Gilburt
Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

