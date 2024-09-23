Why Cannabis Is Still An Excellent Long-Term Investment Opportunity

skodonnell

Jesse Redmond highlights the fine line between being early and wrong and why having a long-term timeline is wise for cannabis investors (2:10). Why Florida is a massive opportunity (9:35). Green Thumb, Verano and pushing for more company transparency (17:50). Pennsylvania a state-led catalyst; solving for the current risks to getting into cannabis (26:05). Farm Bill flower, the hemp conversation, valid excitement over Ohio and Minnesota and Glass House (31:20). Top 3 ways to allocate capital for retail cannabis investors (52:00).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Jesse Redmond, friend of the show, friend of Seeking Alpha, friend of cannabis, friend of the industries. Great to have you on the show. Always fantastic to talk to you. Thanks for joining us today.

Jesse Redmond: Rena, always an honor to be on the show. I believe this is the third time, and I think I said this before, but when I was a young and green cannabis investor, I listened to every episode and thought, wow, it'd be really cool if Rena wanted to have me as a guest sometime. So it's always a privilege to be back.

RS: Look at us now, our worlds have overlapped again and again and again, and it's always a treat to have you. I feel like three times on the show, but your spirit lingers in almost every episode.

Jesse is one of the people for those that may not know the name, but I assume many of you do, if not all. Jesse is one of the great analysts, we've had him on Seeking Alpha many times doing some CEO interviews. So we know each other well and it's always great to get your take on the industries that we cover.

And we were just talking for a few minutes before we hit record and you threw a couple of compelling quotes my way, and I was reminded of a quote, I believe it's Drake. It might be a compilation of different rappers on a song, but the line is, -- it might be Big Sean -- I'm here for a long time, not a good time.

And I think that's pretty much where we're at in the cannabis industries and the halcyon 2020 days when we were like, wow, what else is coming our way? This is fantastic. There's been so many dips, there's been so many false starts, so many empty promises and stilted words.

So here we are September 2024, fall is setting in, the air is crisp in many different places. How are you thinking of the, not to belabor the point, but the cold winds that are blowing through the cannabis industries?

JR: Well I think that what we were talking about earlier is that there's a fine line between being early and wrong and we're walking it.

And so I think that when I say there's a fine line between being early and wrong, I still think cannabis is an excellent long-term investment opportunity. And I think historically, I've always talked about one of the problems being people's time horizon and making these investments.

And I think having a 3 to 5 year time horizon is great. Having a 5 to 10 year time horizon is even better. And that's proved to be really important because I feel like '24 is a really good year for what's going on in the industry. I think that is not yet being reflected in share prices and I think that is because cannabis has become the ultimate show me story.

We've all been burned so many times thinking that great things are going to happen. There's been a lot of over-promising and under-delivering on the political side. But when we came into this year, I thought there's three really good opportunities, maybe more than that, but three things that I really had my mind and eyes on.

And those were, first and foremost, rescheduling, which is super important because it removes the 280E tax burden. Number 2 is Florida, just because of the massive TAM. We can talk about that more. We can talk about the tourist population that comes there, talk about the strong MSO presence. And then number 3, more of a bonus would be Pennsylvania because again, another big state, another opportunity to transition from medical to adult use.

Here we are on September 18th and rescheduling is on track. We have the ALJ hearing on December 2nd, and perhaps rescheduling gets finalized sometime in the first or second quarter of next year, let's say maybe in the first half of next year.

We hope that would have gotten done sooner, but this is cannabis, so things tend to take a little bit longer than we take. In terms of historical precedent for other drugs, this is not really a long process. We just thought it might be more expedited for cannabis.

Florida appears to be right on track. We can talk about this more, but with the recent endorsements by not just Donald Trump, but also Dave Portnoy form Barstool Sports who were polling, not polling, but if you look at PolyMarket, look at the odds, that's in the mid-80s right now in terms of passing. So those two appear to be on track for 2025, actual things happening, not just things we're talking about.

Pennsylvania, not quite as awesome that we hoped might start as soon as January 1 of 2025. It looks like that's going to get pushed back to later the year, but still likely happens sometime in 2025.

So I think in some ways 2024 ultimately is turning out to be a setup year for what should be a stronger 2025. And I think the miscalculation by some people, and I'll throw myself in that basket as well, I would have guessed stock prices would have been higher by now is the error of expecting people to move in advance of these events happening.

And it just turned out that cannabis has become the ultimate show me story and it's going to take Schedule III being finalized, the Florida vote actually going in favor of Amendment 3 and things actually changing before new capital comes in.

RS: At the risk of making predictions that whose words will only eat later, what are your thoughts in terms of the federal picture, staying on that level for a second? What are your thoughts in terms of timing?

Would you care to make a guess or is it just, we have to wait and see, we've learned enough lessons, we're just waiting and seeing right now. What are your thoughts there on the federal level?

JR: So I was overly optimistic about SAFE Banking happening in the fall of 2022. And you might remember that was the time, I think it was in this December, when we thought it was going to get stuffed into some bills at the end, it ultimately did not happen. And at that point, I decided to formally retire from making political predictions.

I learned about investment career -- before I got into cannabis, Rena, I spent 20 years in the investment business, 10 on the long only side with Franklin Templeton and Fisher Investments, and then moved on to the hedge fund industry to manage a couple of funds for the next decade. And one of the things I learned in that space I think about every day is you have to act in areas in which you have an investment edge.

And I just don't really have any investment edge in making political predictions. And I think we found even the most connected CEOs and other analysts have been pretty wrong. If there's one pocket I'll give credit to, it's the attorneys who may not have a financial interest here that have been the most objective and the most accurate in terms of political predictions and also ultimately the most conservative, which has proven to be right.

So I don't have real political predictions in terms of timing. I think at this point, I wouldn't listen to most people that do, But I think just kind of broadly speaking in terms of the processes that are in place, we can talk about that. We talked about rescheduling ALJ hearing December 2nd. I think if we use a broad window, rescheduling could be finalized in the first half of next year, I think is a reasonable expectation.

If we move forward, look at other things, there's this idea of a Garland memo, which could clarify how medical and state's rights exist under a Schedule III regime. And I think that probably happens fairly soon, if not right after Schedule III.

If we go further down the line, it's more speculative. We have safer banking. And I'm just not even going to get wound up about that again. If that happens, awesome. There's chatter about that potentially happening in the lame duck this year, great.

But I'm not going to count on that at all, or anything really related to the Senate House legislative processes like that. I think we have proven to be super difficult to get done. And then last, there's a couple of other items, which are decriminalization or legalization. And I think that's probably a fair ways out. So I think about that as being more of that 5 to 10 year type opportunity.

And the final piece is uplisting. And so one thing we can talk more about, but a continued challenge with cannabis is, how do we bring in new investors? We have the same handful of large institutions that have been participating for a while. We have a dedicated group of retail investors and family offices that have doubled down 2, 3, 4, 5 times and don't have any more money to spend on it or have already used it for risk budget on cannabis.

And so we think about how do we get new money to come in? And it's the set of political catalysts that'll be super helpful to open that access. And another thing is uplisting to higher exchanges, which is also a great podcast you should listen to.

But getting off of places like the OTC and the CSE and up to places like the New York Stock Exchange or more likely than NASDAQ would certainly increase institutional involvement. And to get there, and we talked about this recently on Higher Exchanges with Jeff Schultz, a couple of episodes if people want to dig into that a little bit more, but there is no magic combination of events.

That's ultimately a qualitative assessment done by the exchanges. But something like getting to Schedule III, we'll see what the Garland memo says. And then if we were to get safer banking, something like that combination seems to be what will ultimately get the exchanges more comfortable.

So to kind of wrap things up, no real formal predictions, but optimistic about rescheduling in the first half of 2025. I think a Garland memo follows that fairly quickly, not going to bank on safer banking. And then looking out longer, I think decriminalization, or legalization is a ways away. And then maybe through those combinations of rescheduling, Garland and safer, we could ultimately get to the NASDAQ.

RS: So, well, first of all, Higher Exchanges is Jesse's podcast with Morgan Paxhia. And it is in fact something I listen to and very much enjoy, big recommend.

In terms of the federal picture, let's say it doesn't happen. Let's say the best news we get is Florida in the coming year. Is it kind of status quo? Does Florida give a boost to the industry? I know that these are more predictions, but realistic maybe based in reality. I feel like in terms of let's take the federal picture out of the equation for a second. What does the next 6 to 12 months look like in your estimation? And let's say Florida does pass because it seems…

JR: So, Florida is certainly a massive opportunity, obviously, for some operators more than others. So just to talk a bit about Florida, Florida is a very populated state with 22 million residents, but also key is, it gets 137 million tourists. The 22 million residents right now can get their medical card and it's a healthy medical market, but those 130 million-plus tourists cannot buy a medical cannabis because you have to be a resident.

So whether you're a snowbird coming down from our home states of Illinois or Minnesota or somebody going down there for spring break or on a cruise ship, whatever it may be, those people would be able to access cannabis under – if Amendment 3 passes.

So in terms of TAM, Florida is absolutely massive. Again, 22 million people, over 130 million tourists. Big market already. It's about a $1.8 billion market in 2023. Expect that to at least double, if not more than triple over time. So you could see Florida becoming the largest adult-use cannabis market in the world I think over the next couple of years, if Amendment 3 does pass.

Amendment 3, as I mentioned, is starting to look much more promising. Several polls were in the mid-60s, but after Trump came out and Dave Portnoy from Barstool not as important but topical, because it just happened the other day, the website PolyMarket shows an 86% probability of Amendment 3 passing. So things could always change and there's going to be a lot of money spent on political ads over the next 5 weeks, 6 weeks here, but it looks like Florida is in good shape.

In terms of how it moves the needle, what's great about Florida is that it's almost 500 MSO-owned doors. And so some states like Missouri may have really good cannabis markets, but not a lot of MSOs. Florida's the opposite, big cannabis market, lots of publicly owned stores. Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is the leader there with almost 150 doors. I think they're at 149 right now.

And so that's the obvious way to play Florida would be to go with the dominant leader there. But if you dig into it and look, Rena, at percentage of your stores that are in Florida, meaning how much exposure relative to your total portfolio do you have in Florida, Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) has 35 of their 38 stores in Florida and Planet 13 has 26 of their 30 stores in Florida. Ayr (OTCQX:AYRWF) is not super far behind with 67 of 94, which is 71% of their doors in Florida. And then we go to Trulieve, which has 70% of their doors in Florida.

And so I think Florida is looking great. I think it's an important market. I think it's a huge market. Super excited about it. Great market for most of the big MSOs, your Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), your Crescos (OTCQX:CRLBF), your Veranos (OTCQX:VRNOF), your GTIs (OTCQX:GTBIF), all the Tier 1s have meaningful exposure to Florida. And I was just talking to an investor this morning who was curious about how to potentially play Florida.

And I shared those other opportunities that people might not think of which are your Cansortiums and your Planet 13s (OTCQX:PLNH) that have you know 87% to 92% of their exposure in Florida.

So that is all to say that within the cannabis world I think Florida is a super important thing, and especially to certain operators, and through doing these exercises, like looking at number of doors relative to your total portfolio, or number of doors divided by your enterprise value, we can start to get an idea for who that might really move the needle.

But I don't think Florida is going to suddenly cause institutions to rush into the space. I think on the margin, it'll certainly be helpful. But when I talk about cannabis, Rena, I always talk about this being a series of - a state-led growth story with a series of hard to time political catalysts.

And we talked about those political catalysts and now we're talking about that state-led growth story. And I think you need those two pieces to come together to really increase institutional involvement.

And I think more what moves the needle on institutions coming into the space is Schedule III, because that increases cashflow to the businesses and also may increase access to the investments, whether it's through lending or through additional opportunities to unclog the plumbing of the equity side that prevents institutions from investing.

So I would put Schedule III above Florida, but on the state side, Florida is absolutely massive.

RS: But there’s no way to solve for the patience that we need as investors. There's just no way around it.

JR: Yeah. And I think that patience is, I think, the window in which we need to exercise that patience is narrowing, right? And so I feel like every time we come on, I probably say that and that's kind of embarrassing. That's kind of the state of the cannabis industry the last couple of years.

It's also fair to admit when you've been too optimistic, and I, with almost everybody else in this space, has been too optimistic. But if we just look at the things that are happening here, the Florida vote is happening in November, the ALJ hearing is happening in December, and we are currently are – the ALJ hearing is happening in December, the Amendment 3 vote is happening in November, and here we are sitting here in September.

So we're just a few months out from actually having some of these things change. And I think what's kind of what's happening is the share prices are making us feel depressed because new money is not coming again, because people are not going to bet on political outcomes anymore.

Things feel, I think, worse than they actually are in reality, which goes back to my first comment. If you told me we would be in September of 2024 and Schedule III appears to be on track and Amendment 3 is showing an 86% probability of passing, I would say, wow, that's awesome.

Looking back to the fundamentals, things aren't changing drastically until stuff like Schedule III happens and the TAM expands more from some of these new states like your PAs, your Floridas and your Ohios and your Minnesotas, but earnings have been fine this year.

They haven't been awesome, but they've been generally ahead of expectations, especially the Tier 1s have been showing quite a bit of strength. So I think the share prices are making us feel depressed, but I think the reality might not be as bad as the share prices are suggesting.

RS: Let’s get to the point of Florida in terms of what you were talking about in terms of the companies and you were talking about metrics that you're using to analyze who might do better along the way if Florida goes legal.

Do you put it in terms of storefront size? Would you care to share with listeners how you're seeing those companies shake out? You mentioned the main players in Florida. How would you rank them in terms of - if Florida does legalize how investors should be thinking about them?

JR: Yeah so Florida is certainly a multivariate equation. So if you look at the California market, we have your retailers, we have your cultivators, and then we have people that are vertical that are doing retail and cultivation and selling those products in their stores.

And so vertical integration has the advantage that it has higher margins than if you're selling other people's products. And so if you can get to 20%, 25%, 30% of your own products sold in your own stores, that's generally considered to be pretty good in this industry.

And then you'll go out to other people, and let's say you’re Gold Flora (OTCPK:GRAM) who by disclosure is a client of ours, they have 16, 17, 18 stores in California and they sell about 30% of their own products. And then they fill the other 70% of the store with your Stiiizys, with your Connecteds, with your Aliens, with your Wanas, with all the other brands out there.

Florida is different, in that it requires 100% vertical integration. So you can only sell your own products. And so in Florida, you can't just be awesome at retail, you can't just be awesome at cultivation. You have to be really good at both of those things and put those two pieces of the puzzle together.

And so one challenge we have in the industry, Rena, is people don't break out their revenue or profitability by state. And so Verano, I think, is the only one that's doing that on a revenue basis by state. The rest of it is kind of a black box.

You'll hear them speak to it broadly on earnings calls and make references to it, but you can't really figure out who's getting how much revenue from Florida and how profitable that is, and that's frustrating as an analyst.

When I was in the hedge fund industry, we went through this as well, where you saw your really top managers, your Renaissance, your D.E. Shaws, your Millenniums that were printing consistent 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% returns for a number of years, they decided they didn't want to tell people what they were doing.

And because the returns were so great, they felt like they didn't need to disclose too much more information. That evolved and eventually institutional investors said, hey, no matter what, I'm not going to invest in a complete black box. I want more disclosure. And they started breaking out profitability more and being more transparent.

I bring that up because you have companies in the cannabis industry like Green Thumb Industries, which is maybe the most investable company out there in terms of the management, the consistency that they've shown, but they won't even tell you how much cultivation they have in certain states.

I was trying to do work on Maryland a few months ago and I was reaching out – I was looking through GTI filings, trying to figure out how much cultivation they had in Maryland, I couldn't see it anywhere, read every article on the Internet, ultimately emailed the people at GTI and they just said, we don't disclose that information.

And so that's fine. Absolutely their right to run the business that way, but it makes it difficult when you're trying to do this kind of analysis where you can't even figure out in some state how much cultivation somebody has.

Others are – offer more disclosure, but I'd say in general on the IR side, more disclosure would be helpful for our industry in breaking out things more like Verano, shout out to them for being leaders in that area, would help us better answer questions like these.

But Florida is unique because of this mandatory vertical integration. And so if you have your Trulieve stores, you need to grow all your Trulieve flower and make all your Trulieve products and put all those in the stores.

And so we had David Goubert from Ayr on a few weeks ago on Higher Exchanges and you had a great episode with him as well. And we talked about some of those challenges, which are particularly interesting coming into an adult use flip, which is to say, how do you match your cultivation and your manufacturing and your distribution and your extraction, all of those pieces of the puzzle.

So they work today and aren't super overbuilt for the medical markets. But when you do the adult use flip, then you have enough product to fill your stores during that period.

So long winding road to get to the point that if you're going to analyze Florida, you need to really be able to look through and say who is great at retail, who is great at growing, who is also good at manufacturing and extraction and making products and getting all of that into their stores.

And I would start with Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) as being really a leader there in terms of the scale on the cultivation side, both for indoor finished flower that they put in most of their jars, but also having a bunch of hoop houses and cheaper material to do extraction with. You pair that with 149 doors. And I think if there's one bet that you would want to make on Florida, Trulieve would be the best way to do that.

Trulieve also has a ton of exposure in Pennsylvania. 132 MSO-owned doors in Pennsylvania, and Trulieve is the leader there with 21. So Trulieve has a lot of leverage to Florida and Pennsylvania. So certainly that's a good one to look at.

We talked about Ayr, and I think I mentioned the numbers there before. Ayr has, I think, 67 of 94 stores. The store counts are always changing, but low 70% of their stores are in Florida. And they've been making good progress. I don't think they're as far along as others are in terms of flower and product quality in Florida, but that's changing.

And I think the retail has also been improving there. So I think Ayr is another way to look at that. And then I mentioned some of the smaller ones like your Cansortiums and your Planet 13s.

But to make it even more complicated, I think, you also have to look at where those doors are, right, Rena? Because not all doors are the same. There are $2 million doors, and in some states, there are $30 million, $40 million, $50 million doors. Florida probably doesn't have those huge $30 million, $40 million, $50 million doors, but there's still meaningful dispersion in terms of the amount of revenue someone can do.

And a good way – a good example of that is Brady Cobb's company, Sunburn, which is a private company, but they have some stores, for example, Key West, which might not be awesome for medical because it's not a huge population there, just not a big revenue store on the medical side.

However, when you flip to adult use, suddenly, those 137 million tourists, some of which do go to Key West for vacations or to spend the whole winter, all of a sudden, they can start buying recreational cannabis at a place like Sunburn. So that store goes from being okay to awesome in a short amount of time because of that adult use flip, whereas other stores may not get that big of a pop or adult use lift from that conversion, depending on their location and the type of clients they might have in that store.

So I don't have a super easy answer, but I would encourage people to dig into what percentage of your stores are in Florida, maybe divide store counts by enterprise value and I've done that. If you look on my X profile, which is just @Jesseredmond and do a search there, I provided some of that information before.

And then if you want to get fancy and look further, you can look into who – people's cultivation. Is it greenhouse? Is it indoor? If you want to get really nerdy, you can go on Reddit and start reading the Florida Trees board and figuring out whose flower people like. And I think through putting all of these pieces of the puzzle together, you can start to draw your own conclusions about who might do best in Florida.

So store count is certainly part of it. And it's an easy one because that's data you can access, whereas revenue and profitability data at this point is not shared by many. So maybe start with store accounts saying who has a lot of exposure, who has the most torque, meaning percentage of their portfolio, and then try to dig into the quality of those assets.

RS: Appreciate that. The transparency, your point about state transparency coming out of these MSOs is something that we've been talking about for a while.

GTI's lack of transparency is something that we've been talking about for a while. I talked to Verano about their transparency. You have as well.

What would you say in terms of – and I've asked a few company executives in terms of what they see coming down the line and everybody is promising more transparency. Do you think that's the case? What does it hinge on? Why do you think Verano is one to release it?

Do you see GTI? I mean, it doesn't seem to affect them, but as maybe the federal picture develops, as they're required to divulge more, do you think that's going to happen? I guess, what are your general thoughts around that?

JR: I think in life, we tend to do things when we have to, something about necessity being the mother of invention, not totally applicable here, but not too far off either. So I think when investors demand and require transparency, that is what they will get it and the companies will do it when they need to.

And in the current environment with limited institutional participation, the retail demand is not enough for – to drive these companies to make that kind of additional disclosure.

But if we think in a Schedule III world, in a safer banking world, in post-Garland memo world, where we see more institutional involvement, if they're going to be putting tens of millions of dollars to work in cannabis, which these larger institutions would have to do to move the needle, they're just going to require that kind of information.

Cannabis is already a very risky environment. And generally, let's say, you're at Millennium and you're running a pod that's going to invest in cannabis. You don't want to get fired over missing things and having poor performance because you misunderstood how much revenue or torque this operator, that operator had to a certain state.

And so ultimately, the bigger institutions are going to demand that kind of transparency. And so I think that will probably start to happen more over the next few quarters as more of those institutions start doing that serious due diligence work.

RS: Appreciate that. Pennsylvania was one of the catalysts in states that you mentioned. You mentioned Trulieve’s presence there. Ayr was – we had David Goubert, as you mentioned on, and he was talking about their presence there. What would you say about Pennsylvania?

Are there players that you would add to that list for investors to check out? And also curious what your thoughts are about Ohio, which is a recent state to come online that has seen a bunch of excitement and some reason for it also.

JR: Yeah, absolutely. So Pennsylvania, fifth most populous state with more than 13 million people living there. Medical program began, I believe, in 2018 and that's about a $1.5 billion to $2 billion market this year. So pretty strong medical market. Different there with the state's path to adult use sales is through a legislative process rather than a vote.

Florida is a vote, Pennsylvania is a legislative process. And it's a pretty opaque legislative process that appears to be getting closer to resolution. Best guess now looks like a mid- to late-2025 start, although there's been a little bit more optimism lately, but it's cannabis, so let's not get too excited and let's say mid- to late-2025 start on Pennsylvania.

In terms of exposure there, still a good MSO state, 132 MSO-owned doors. I mentioned Trulieve is the leader there with 21, but Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF), interestingly, may have the most torque with 17 stores and 131 square feet of cultivation. 47% of Jushi stores are in Pennsylvania. And next is Cresco with 15 stores that account for 21% of its retail footprint.

So you could play that with Cresco, you could play it with Trulieve if you want to parlay it with Florida, or if you want to bet explicitly on progress in Pennsylvania, I take a hard look at Jushi with those 17 stores and the big 131,000 square foot cultivation facility.

RS: Do you see any risk into getting into any of these names at this point before federal legalization? Or maybe let me ask it this way: What are the risks to getting into stocks early? And I would consider us still early, even though here we are in 2024.

JR: Right, so we're what? Over 1,200 days into the great cannabis drawdown, it began on February 10, 2021, and we're still down about 85%. So I'd say it's fair to say that being early is certainly a risk.

But in terms of getting ahead of these state moves, I think, when you're analyzing how to invest in cannabis, Rena, I would think about what catalysts you expect to unfold on a federal and a state level and place your bets accordingly.

So if you are optimistic about Schedule III, there's certain types of companies, maybe ones that have a larger retail footprints, which benefit more from 280E removal or ones that have more debt that could benefit more from more favorable lending environments. Those are the types of companies, maybe the ones that are broadly speaking struggling a little bit more right now are the ones that oftentimes will benefit more from federal reform.

So you can think about a little bit who are those names that will benefit more on that level and overlay that with who is going to benefit more from state level reform. And so if we're talking about states, you mentioned Ohio, which we get to here shortly, you can figure out who has exposure there.

We talked about Trulieve, we talked about Pennsylvania. Minnesota is a little bit easier with just GTI and Vireo (OTCQX:VREOF) in Minnesota. But you can start to overlay those pieces of the puzzle and say, how optimistic am I about federal reform?

And would I want to make some bets there on companies that are more levered to that? How optimistic am I on certain state level reform? And who has exposure there and overlay that with your federal views? And then if you want to be a more tactical allocator, you could focus on the companies that meet those criteria.

I'm bullish on Florida, I'm bullish on federal reform in this regard, and that puts me into these types of names. If you want to add Pennsylvania to that or Ohio, you can start to do some of that work and figure out how to make those investments.

So I think there is certainly risk. And on the state level side, there certainly can always be delays, right? Not just federal reform has taken longer than we expected, but state level reform has, too, and in two different ways. One is how long it takes to actually get the votes or the legislative processes done? Then number two is how long does it take to roll out in these states and what does that rollout look like? And so look no further than New York to see a massive mess.

I mean, that should be the largest cannabis market in the U.S. Instead, it's been one of the worst, improving certainly on the margin, but it's certainly been a huge struggle. And so, yeah, it's a complex process to understand when a state might come online, that once they're online, how long does it take to – not online, once the vote is done, how long does it start to actually doing sales? And then once they're doing sales, how long does it take to reach a healthy ecosystem?

New York and California are great examples of markets that are adult use and are both struggling in different ways. Bad news today, might be good news longer-term because there's a big opportunity there. But I think to answer your question, that there are risks in terms of how long these processes can take and then also what those rollouts look like.

RS: So what would you say about Ohio and Minnesota and how that's affecting things, the industry, the price of cannabis, those specific states, and companies that are involved there? What else would you point to? I know you're coming from Minnesota and there's been some excitement there. What are your thoughts about those two states?

JR: Sure. So let's start with Ohio. Great to see sales starting there. If I'm looking at Ohio, what I'm looking at, Rena, is who has the maximum number of doors today, which is five, then who has a Tier 1 grow? Because a Tier 1 grow not only gives you more cultivation, so you can feed your own stores and push that vertical mix higher.

We talked about how being more vertically integrated will enhance your margins. So if you have more of your own product to sell, more of your product – own products manufactured and extracted, you can push more of those in your own stores and be more profitable. So that's one advantage of a Tier 1 grow.

Number two advantage of a Tier 1 grow is your ability to participate in the wholesale market and I think that's pretty self-explanatory. Ultimately, you'd like to make money in retail and in wholesale. So hopefully, the Tier 1, you can feed your five stores.

If you have five and then you could also have some extra products for the wholesale market. And the additional benefit is if you have a Tier 1 grow in Ohio, Rena, you can add three additional stores as well to get you a max of eight stores.

So let's take all that and see what that means in terms of names. In terms of people that have a Tier 1 grow and five stores, my list is GTI, Cresco, Cannabist (OTCQX:CBSTF), and Acreage (OTCQX:ACRHF). And then following that you have Ascend with five and a Tier 2 grow, Verano with five and a Tier 2 grow, and then Vext (OTCQX:VEXTF) interestingly has four and a Tier 1 grow.

So the names that stand out to me in Ohio and again, the Holy Grail there for now being the five stores and the Tier 1 grow. And if I'm looking at my sheet correctly, the five stores and Tier 1 grow bucket is GTI, Cresco, Cannabist, and Acreage. So those are the types of themes I would be focused on in Ohio.

RS: Thoughts on Minnesota?

JR: Yeah, so Minnesota fascinates me. You mentioned, I'm originally from Minnesota, went there, lived there all the way through high school, then moved out to California for college and never left, but still pay a lot of attention to what's going on there. What fascinates me about Minnesota is this hemp-derived market.

And I think this hemp conversation is something we're just going to start having more and more, Rena, and we can talk about what that hemp conversation means because it doesn't just mean – we're not talking about CBD here, we're talking about the minor cannabinoids like a Delta-8 and things along those lines. We're also talking about what we call THCA flower or Farm Bill flower and happy to talk about that more in a second.

But Minnesota was interesting because they “accidentally legalized” hemp-derived edibles and beverages where you could buy 5-milligram servings, 10 per pack, so 50 milligrams in total. And those are beverages and those are things like gummies, and they're sold in places like convenience stores and liquor stores, and you can even get a THC Seltzer on tap.

So I had friends checking out of places like grocery stores, convenience stores, and liquor stores, sending me pictures of these hemp-derived Delta-9 THC products. And the Delta-9 THC doesn't know if it's hemp derived or cannabis derived, it's just Delta-9 THC. And so they kind of did a soft launch of the legal cannabis rollout by legalizing these hemp-derived products.

So what fascinates me about that is the level of adoption that we're seeing. And you see liquor stores in Minnesota doing 10%, 20%-plus of their revenue from these hemp-derived seltzers. And so I think that's a fascinating market, the beverage side of things. But we also wonder, is the intoxicating hemp market a benefit or a detriment to legal cannabis? And I could think you could say it's a detriment because in some places it may be cannibalizing sales.

I would caveat that with saying, I'm in California. We have a lot of cannabis here and I don't have any friends and I wouldn't keep them as friends if they were smoking hemp-derived products instead. That's a joke. Kind of.

RS: So judgmental.

JR: But what it does show is when you have a lot of access to legal cannabis, people tend not to use the hemp-derived things as much. So when we look at Minnesota – well, let me finish. So that's the cannibalizing part is if you have a lot of hemp-derived products and you have cannabis products, some people think that the hemp-derived market is stealing from the cannabis market.

Another perspective, which I've talked a bit about with Aaron Edelheit of Mindset is, is this is a way to introduce people into cannabis in an approachable manner. And so somebody that's having the 5-milligram gummy bears and the 5-milligram seltzers today, that might be kind of priming the pump for when they can actually get more form factors of cannabis in the legal stores in Minnesota which are expected to roll out this spring.

So maybe the person that is having a couple of these hemp-derived seltzers at night is somebody that maybe used to have a couple glasses of wine at night or a couple of beers, which is very common in Minnesota, huge drinking culture.

And this starts to convert them to cannabis or introduce them in a manner where they won't get overwhelmed. Because one of the worst things we can do, Rena, right, is have somebody come into cannabis, get something way too strong, have a horrible experience and never use it again.

But if we approach it with these low-dose beverages and edibles around 5 milligrams, that won't be too tough on most people. And so perhaps in Minnesota, when the proper cannabis dispensaries roll out, that person that was having a couple of hemp-derived seltzer at night says, oh, cool, let me check out what these vape pens are. Oh, cool, let me revisit this – revisit flower. Oh, cool, let me look into some different types of edibles or tinctures or different – all the different form factors that we have out there.

So I don't think Minnesota, on a total MSO basis, is going to be super meaningful. It will impact GTI and Vireo Health or is it Verio Growth (OTCQX:VREOF) these days? I forget the proper name. But those two stand out as having Minnesota exposure. So I'm excited to track that.

But even more excited just to see what the interplay is of that hemp-derived market and the legal cannabis market, because it's really the first state we've seen with that - legalize these hemp-derived products right ahead of legalizing cannabis. And we'll see if it's something that allows people to ease into going to a dispensary or does it actually keep them from going there? I tend to say, it eases them into it, and it's net positive, but we'll see how it plays out.

RS: Yeah, I totally agree with you. This is something we talked a little bit about when I was in last year after I was in Texas for the first time and experiencing that part of the market. And now we're seeing it in a lot more places, a lot more people taking advantage of it.

And to your point about it being a net positive, I also see it as, first of all, I do not see when flower is fully available, I don't see people going in this direction - in total agreement to your point. And I would also say in markets where cannabis is not fully legal and not fully available, this is, to your point, a great way for people to adopt having the plant in their lives and having it be able to help them.

The whole hemp conversation brings us to Glass House (OTC:GLASF), which is starting to grow hemp and wanting to take advantage of this. I know you were just at their analyst day. Glass House is a company we've talked to and a lot about, certainly a lot to be excited. I feel that there's a lot to be excited about when you look at that company growing in scale, especially as the country develops legally.

What are your thoughts in terms of Glass House and hemp, maybe hemp in general, if you have another point to make, and where your thoughts are in terms of Glass House and developing that scale around the country.

JR: Sure. So let's take a step back and talk about what hemp means. And so I think about the hemp market in a couple of pieces. So you have your big fields of industrial hemp, which might be used for things like textiles, clothing, things like the hempcrete that they build things with. And that's flower you wouldn't want to smoke that's grown outdoor, industrial, really big ag style. So that's one side of the hemp market.

Side two of the hemp market might be your things like your CBDs. My dad uses a CBG tincture to manage his chronic pain problem. That's real helpful. And all your other minor, what we call your minor cannabinoids. And you probably could throw Delta-9 in there as well. And then the third piece, Rena, I would speak to as being THCA flower, or what Glass House is calling Farm Bill flower.

And you mentioned going to Texas, I was just listening to a podcast called First Smoke of the Day, which is one of my favorites. It's more about cannabis culture than it is about cannabis investing. But they were speaking to the people that ran a business called the THC or the THC Club, and the store is THC Club Houston. And boy, this sure looks like a cannabis dispensary and has products that sure look like cannabis, but it's legal and it's in Texas, and the loophole is around this THCA issue.

So THCA flower means that with the Farm Bill in 2018, it said you can't have more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. It did not speak to a cap on THCA. What is THCA? THCA is the precursor to THC. When THCA is heated, it converts to THC.

So when I used to make hot brownies when I was a young man, I would take the trim or the flower, I would put it in the oven, I forget the exact temperature and time, but like a couple of hundred degrees for a half hour, and that would decarboxylate it, which activated the THC, and it went from THCA to Delta-9-THC.

According to the Farm Bill, as long as you're under 0.3% THC, you could have all the THCA that you want. And so cannabis doesn't know if it's Farm Bill or THCA flower, or if it's just proper cannabis, the only thing that's delineating those two things is how much THCA it has.

And so there are certain strains and certain ways of growing that'll maximize the probability that your Delta-9 THC stays lower. And the loophole, these operators in Texas and some of the other states are exploiting, I don't even know if it's a loophole, just the way the regulations are written, is that you can have what is pretty much just proper cannabis that has – that falls under that THC percentage, but it could have 20%-plus THCA, and it looks, smokes, smells, everything just like cannabis.

And so that's what people are doing in states like Texas, more popular across the South, but really all across the country. Cookies has a direct-to-consumer THCA flower model where they're I think, mailing it directly to 20 plus states. So you can go direct-to-consumers, you can distribute through the Smoke Shop network. I think there's over 7,000 of these hemp dispensaries in Texas. There's no 280E on that, Rena, so it solves that problem. And you can just drop it in the mail through the U.S. Postal Service.

So it's really what the dream is for cannabis is already happening on the hemp side. And it sounds limiting if you just speak about it as being hemp because you're like, oh, well that's cool, but I don't want CBG, I don't want CBD, I don't want Delta-8, I want Delta-9 THC, because that's the one that's the most psychoactive that will get you the most high.

And you can't get there through those hemp products that I just spoke about, your Delta-8s are close, but the other ones, the CBGs, the CBNs, the CBDs, won't get you that high feeling, but you can absolutely get there through this THCA compliant flower.

And so I think what we're realizing is that you have the legal cannabis market in the U.S., which is about a $30 billion market. And we see estimates that the intoxicating hemp market is about another $28 billion to $30 billion.

So you have a whole another market out there that suddenly these legal cannabis operators may be able to access. And that's exactly what Glass House is assessing at this point in time. They have a new greenhouse, it's Greenhouse 2 is what they call it. It's in a step up technology-wise from their other greenhouses, meaning that it uses the sun when conditions allow, but it also has over 10,000 HPS lights.

So it's what we call a mixed light environment. So when the lumens get too low, the computers know that and it'll throw on the lights and that's going to do two things. One is on cloudy days, that'll be helpful and you could have more consistent flower quality.

But number two is November through May, it's pretty hard to get a good finished flower harvest in California. And as Greenhouse number two, they can turn on those HPS lights, which will create more of an indoor-type environment, which will really help boost production and quality during that November to May period.

So Glass House is saying, okay, we have this additional capacity. We're doing super well in California. We could point that more towards - all of that more towards California and it could probably be absorbed without impacting prices too much.” But what if we instead use that new greenhouse number two, the mixed light one, to grow really great quality THCA or what they're calling Farm Bill flower, and then we start opening up new markets for ourselves.

So we can start shipping that to other places. They could do it with a website, like a direct-to-consumer model. They could do it wholesale, selling pounds of the flower. They could do a CPG-type approach, where they put the flower in Glass House Farm Bill flower jars and sell those in Texas. And so there's a real opportunity there and also no 280E, to diversify the business, find a new revenue source, tackle a new market.

But the other cool thing, Rena, is that it also paves the way for brands and recognition in other states. And so, suddenly, not suddenly, eventually, when Texas does legalize cannabis, if Glass House has been there for a few years doing the Farm Bill flower thing and already built a brand in that THCA market, it just primes a pump for when legalization ultimately happens in places like Texas and other places across the south.

So long answer to your question, but I think there's different ways to look at hemp these days and I encourage people to think about it in those three categories of the industrial side, the minor cannabinoid side, and then the Farm Bill flower side. And I think we're just starting to see people really start to take advantage of this THCA opportunity on the Farm Bill or Farm Bill flower side.

And almost every operator we're having conversations with is at least taking a look at it and saying, hey, do I have some extra capacity where I could point it in that direction? And what's cool, Rena, is that for now on the THCA flower side, prices are as good or higher than they are in California cannabis.

And so with Glass House, not only could they diversify their revenue and have a new revenue opportunity in places like Texas, again, Texas is not the only place they could do this, but it's just an easy example to use, but they also might even get better prices.

RS: Yeah. I mean, it seems like not an easy win, but a win, an obvious win maybe is the right term, right? I mean, why, first of all, for Glass House especially, because of the reasons you mentioned, are – is every company or many companies going to copy this, do you think?

JR: I think that – so I think if we're talking about copying, I think, Cookies might get credit with being there first…

RS: Fair enough. Fair enough.

JR: …if you just Google Cookies THCA flower, they have a website. They've been growing indoor Farm Bill compliant strains and shipping those across the country. I don't know how for how long, it feels like a couple of years. So credit to Berner and his group for that.

So yeah, I think absolutely, I think that, again, we used to – Glass House has been public about it. Companies like we talked to like Gold Flora are having conversations about it. When we had David from Ayr on the podcast, they're certainly taking a look at it.

We had Jason Wild from TerrAscend (OTCQX:TSNDF) on the podcast. They're taking a look at it. Curaleaf already has intoxicating hemp products. They have a line of seltzers and edibles. That's – if you Google Curaleaf hemp, they are already getting into that business.

And so I think that everyone is taking a look at it, but it's not risk-free and it's not risk-free because certain states are talking about shutting down access to some of these products. And also there's risk in terms of what new Farm Bill language might look like that could shut this down.

But all indications, I don't want to say all indications, but it seems like people are fairly confident that the beverage side and maybe the THCA flower side could be a bit safer and maybe more risk on things like the Delta-8 gummies and that sort of business.

But again, it's all speculation about how that legislation will shake out. But I'd say the risk and the reason Glass House is being thoughtful, and they haven't even fully committed to this, they're saying, hey, for the greenhouse, we're going to set it up the same, whether we grow “cannabis or Farm Bill flower” it’s we want to – again, it's just the same thing that has slightly different characteristics in terms of the cannabinoid mix.

And so I think it's a good time to be thinking about those plans, but either wait until you have more clarity on the Farm Bill or you develop enough internal confidence that there's not going to be a change to the Farm Bill. So that you make these plans and then all of a sudden the regulations change and that's not an option for you anymore.

So I think that's what's causing people or preventing people from making bigger commitments to it. I think everyone's just trying to talk to attorneys, talk to regulators, get as educated as possible. But also, Rena, look at your facilities you have.

And if you already are using all of your cultivation, selling out all of your cannabis, you have a good vertical mix, that you might say, hey, making this bet on Farm Bill flower or doing things in the hemp space may not be as interesting, but if you're like Glass House where you're turning on a new greenhouse, you do have capacity, or you're like some of these other operators that might have 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% capacity to do something else in other states.

I think there's a good reason to take a look at how can I tackle this additional market, which appears to be about the same size as the legal cannabis market?

RS: Right. I appreciate that in-depth answer. There's a lot to chew on there, a lot of edification for us as listeners and a lot to understand. There's a lot of moving parts and understanding that.

I mean, you have a really nice grasp of it, but there's a lot of moving parts in there. And like you said, it doesn't make sense for everyone.

Do you feel though that it is pushing is your sense of things that it's compelling the legal side to get closer to federal legalization? Do you feel like those levers are being pulled or these are separate lanes?

JR: That's a good question. I think the Farm Bill flower market is showing us where we ultimately want the legal cannabis market to get in terms of the legality, in terms of the access, in terms of the lack of taxes, in terms of the ability to go direct-to-consumer.

Like think about if you’re Glass House, you're not allowed to do Instagram ads today in terms of trying to sell your Glass House flower. But on the THCA Farm Bill flower side, my understanding is that they could spend money on Instagram ads that would drive them to the Farm Bill flower site, and you could send them this stuff via USPS direct to their door.

And so I think that's the dream where all of us hope cannabis will get to, and that's where this Farm Bill flower is today. And so I don't know if it's really going to push us closer to legalization, but I think that it does set the blueprint for where we want to be.

And maybe ultimately, we meet in the middle where we see some more restrictions on that hemp-derived intoxicating hemp market. Again, maybe more with some of the minor cannabinoids or Delta-8 seem to be most on people's radars.

And maybe at the same time through some of the, I think, political catalysts we talked to – we talked about before, you see more regulation on the intoxicating hemp and you see less regulation on cannabis due to these political catalysts and maybe ultimately they meet in the middle.

But I can't say I believe explicitly that the intoxicating hemp market is pushing reform on the legal cannabis side. I hope so, but I just don't have any data to support that.

RS: I feel like I maybe ask you this every time, but I think it shows kind of where we are in the timeline and for investors, as we've discussed, things are evolving. It's not a stagnant industry. A lot of speculation involved, to be sure.

What would you say is a good way for a retail investor not looking to put in a ton of money into the industry but believes in the industry? Where do you think they should be allocating their capital right now between stocks and an ETF and maybe just a few names, if not one or two.

JR: Right. So I think it depends on your risk tolerance, Rena. And so I think there's kind of three ways to think about how to invest in cannabis. There's more than this, but I can break it down into three ways.

So one would be on your companies that are not dependent or less dependent on federal reform for success. Those would be companies that are generating more cash flow and aren't levered as much to things like 280E removal and aren't as levered or desperate in some cases for new states opening.

And so on that, the most classic example of that is GTI, with their diverse footprint, with their solid balance sheets and a strong cashflow profile. They certainly, of the more – of the larger, more liquid names, they would be seen as the most reform independent.

And so I think if I were to tell a grandparent or somebody what's one cannabis stock to buy, I think that GTI is probably, I don't want to say the most sure bet, but in terms of its financial profile, its footprint and its cashflow profile, that would certainly be an obvious and an unclever name to look at, but I think that's a good example of a name that's less dependent on reform. So if you don't want to be as speculative, that's a place to start.

Number two is if you want to be more speculative and you want to get a little bit fancy, then I would dig down on these more - names that are more levered to reform. And you could look at a name like Jushi, who has the big exposure to Pennsylvania and big benefits from 280E removal.

I think you could – we talked about Florida, you could dig into your Planet 13s and your Cansortiums, or even Ayr is a fantastic example, right? Let me look at the data quick. Ayr has 80% of its stores in medical markets moving to adult use. I guess, we're throwing Ohio in there, which technically is adult use. But if you take Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania, 80% of Ayr's footprint is in those three states. So that's another way, if you wanted to get more levered to reform, again, also on the federal level, because they benefit meaningfully from 280E removal. But on the state level specifically, because of those 80% of doors in markets that just transitioned to adult use or could in the next year, Ayr is a fantastic example of that.

So you have your GTIs as your more reformed independents. You have your Jushis, your Ayrs, names like that, which are more levered to reform at the federal and at the state level. And then there's a couple of other options. You could diversify across the Tier 1 MSOs. And the reason I would think about doing that would be because you get diverse exposure, right? You'll suddenly have hundreds of stores in your portfolio all across the U.S., your Curaleaf gives you – give you some exposure to Germany, so a little bit of international exposure. And those are going to be the more liquid type names.

And I also think, Rena, when the institutions do come in, most of that money probably goes to the Tier 1s just because of the liquidity profile. If you want to put $10 million-plus to work in cannabis, especially over a reasonable timeframe and have reasonable liquidity on some sort of an exit, it's those top five, even those top three names, which are going to be most attractive from a liquidity perspective to the hedge funds and to the institutional investors.

And so I think a third option would be to diversify across the Tier 1 MSOs. People don't know what we mean by Tier 1. It's pretty much the top five names by enterprise value. So Curaleaf, GTI, Cresco, Verano, and Trulieve, I think I got those five, right? And so that's another option would be diversify across those Tier 1s because I think there's less risk there. I think it's very diversified, and I think a lot of the institutional money goes there.

And the fourth option, which is similar to the third, but different is you could invest in something like the MSOS ETF. And so the liquidity there is superior to any of the individual names. That fund, I don't know the holdings percentages offhand, but it's very concentrated in those top five, even specifically in those top three names. You do have a management fee on that. You do have some financing fees on that because they use total return swaps to get exposure to those names. And so it's a more expensive way to access the stocks versus going direct. But if you just want to own one ticker, you could buy MSOS and have pretty concentrated exposure in those top names.

So I guess those are the four ways that I think about it, or you could look at reform independent businesses like GTI. You could look at those more levered to reform and a couple of examples are your Jushis and Ayrs of the world. Your third would be diversify across those top 5 Tier 1 names, then the fourth, which would be the simplest would be just to get exposure to MSOS for more liquidity, but there are costs associated with that as well.

RS: Appreciate it, Jesse. Appreciate this conversation. Appreciate all your work. Appreciate all your insight. Thanks for joining us. Happy for you to share with investors where they can get in touch with you, where they can find your analysis?

JR: Sure. So I'm pretty active on social media, on LinkedIn, but even more so on X. And both of those are just my name, which is Jesse Redmond. You can find all of my research at Water Tower Research. Click on the sectors tab and then click on cannabis. It'll ask you to register once and then you have access to all of the research on all of the companies and industry things that we do. And if you want to reach me specifically, I am – my email address is jesse@watertowerresearch.com.

RS: Appreciate it, Jesse. Take advantage listeners. You won't be sorry. Thank you, Jesse, for the conversation.

JR: Thanks, Rena. I always appreciate being on.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.