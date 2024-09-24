Miro Nenchev

Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Co-CFOs Christos Begleris and Simos Spyrou, and Head of Research Constantinos Simantiras joined J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live on Sept. 3, 2024, to discuss the dry bulk markets and forward prospects and capital allocation. Star Bulk Carriers is the largest US-listed dry bulk company, with a fully delivered fleet of 160 vessels. We discussed overall dry bulk market fundamentals, ranging from Red Sea disruptions to emerging iron ore routes to ongoing Chinese weakness. We also reviewed SBLK's balance sheet and capital allocation plans. Star Bulk is committed to maintaining strong dividend payouts and is likely to also step up repurchases considering the significant discount to NAV coupled with recent accretive asset sales.

This interview and discussion is also relevant for anyone with dry bulk investments or interest in the overall sector, including Diana Shipping (DSX), EuroDry (EDRY), Genco Shipping (GNK), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Pangaea Logistics (PANL), Safe Bulkers (SB), and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP).

Topics Covered

(0:00) Introduction

Introduction (2:15) Dry bulk market update

Dry bulk market update (4:30) Weaker Chinese data vs. moderate strength in dry bulk?

Weaker Chinese data vs. moderate strength in dry bulk? (9:45) Impact of Red Sea disruptions?

Impact of Red Sea disruptions? (14:15) Divergence between Capesize and Panamax spot rates?

Divergence between Capesize and Panamax spot rates? (19:30) Balance sheet update? At/below target leverage?

Balance sheet update? At/below target leverage? (22:00) Interest in more repurchases at 30% discount to NAV?

Interest in more repurchases at 30% discount to NAV? (24:00) Which vessels are the primary divestiture candidates?

Which vessels are the primary divestiture candidates? (25:30) Any interest in newbuilds or additional secondhand vessels?

Any interest in newbuilds or additional secondhand vessels? (27:00) Potential for more block repurchase transactions?

Potential for more block repurchase transactions? (27:45) Potential for M&A deals, either public or private?

Potential for M&A deals, either public or private? (29:45) Disconnect between cheap shares and strong asset values?

Disconnect between cheap shares and strong asset values? (33:00) Interest in other segments or decarbonization investments?

Interest in other segments or decarbonization investments? (38:00) Why invest in SBLK vs. other dry bulk companies?

Full Transcript

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everybody. Welcome back to another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live, recording on Sept. 3, 2024, at about 11 Eastern Time. We are hosting Star Bulk Carriers with the whole management team here: we have Hamish Norton, the President; we have Spyrou Simos and Christos Begleris, the Co-CFOs; and then we have Constantinos Simantiras, who is the Head of Research. They're going to update us about the dry bulk markets, as well as Star Bulk’s strategic positioning, capital allocation priorities, and what's up next for them as we close out 2024 and look forward to the years ahead.

Welcome, everyone. Good morning. Thanks for joining us.

Hamish Norton: Thanks very much, J.

JM: Absolutely. Always great to have your team here to talk about the dry bulk markets, and of course, disclaimer before we begin. Nothing on the call today is official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I currently have a long position in Star Bulk, stock symbol SBLK. If you listen to a recording or reading a transcript at a later date, please be advised those positions may have changed. Again, welcome gentlemen.

Let's start off big picture and talk about the current market situation. Dry bulk rates have done fairly well in 2024, and Capesize rates are moving back upwards a little bit the last couple of weeks. At the same time, Chinese data has been a little bit disappointing or lackluster. What's going on in the dry bulk market at this point?

HN: Well, Constantinos Simantiras, do you want to talk to that?

Constantinos Simantiras: Yeah. Yeah, sure. Well, J, as you said, 2024 has been actually a good year for dry bulk. Rates have improved substantially compared to last year. We are seeing – following a strong demand in 2023, we are seeing demand continuing at a strong pace, with export volumes being up significantly and outpacing supply.

We are seeing a strong increase in ton miles due to an increase in exports from the Atlantic and long-haul that are shipped to the Pacific. And it's very important to know that we have strong inefficiencies over the last couple of years, which has intensified towards the end of last year with the Panama Canal and then the Red Sea tensions, which are really supporting the market and are creating longer distances, absorbing supply.

So we do have a very interesting situation where the supply and demand fundamentals are currently strong. Now focusing in the short-term, as you mentioned last couple of months, we've seen some weakness, which is seasonal. Around July and August of every year, we do see a strong pullback in export volumes of iron ore, coal, and we are also between the two grain seasons.

But you – as you correctly mentioned that there is a reaction over the last week, and we do expect that the next few months we will see a tighter market mainly due to seasonality but also because we don't see these inefficiencies going away, especially in the Red Sea situation.

JM: Dialing in a little bit here, as we talked about 2024, it's not a crazy strong year, but it's solid, right?

CS: Yeah.

JM: The cash flow generation has been good. The rates are nothing to really complain about. How do you square that with the weaker Chinese data? Because you think that with China driving dry bulk, even with these disruptions, you think there'd be some issues there.

CS: Yeah.

JM: Is that reflected at all?

CS: Well, China indeed, especially the macro picture has been very weak throughout the year. We also had like Q2, they missed their target. However, we need to also focus on dry bulk trade volumes.

I mean, their imports, during the first seven months of the year, increased by a very solid 7.5% dry bulk imports. They've seen – we’ve seen strong growth in iron ore, we've seen strong growth in coal, we also have new sources of growth like bauxite, and the Chinese steel margins have been weak. They are really struggling. The property market and real estate market has – is really struggling over the last two-and-a-half years, three years.

But we need to highlight that they – we need to remember that China went through a strict zero-COVID policy in 2022, and would probably need to be patient with the real estate market recovery. It might take a bit longer.

The good thing is that over the last 12 months, we've seen that the Chinese have been able to support their growth through infrastructure, through manufacturing, and an increase in exports, for example. The exports have been supporting the steel industry definitely over the last 12 months where we see a stronger increase.

Now, looking forward, we also need to stress that it's not only China. China is importing – is responsible for a bit more than 50% of total dry bulk trade. But the rest of the world is also experiencing a recovery over the last three, four quarters. It started towards the mid – during the second half of last year. This combination of import growth across the globe has been very, very supportive for the market.

HN: Yeah. And Constantinos, the Chinese are planning to import more iron ore from West Africa, correct?

CS: Yeah, well. Yeah, that's like one of the strong positives that we see over the next several years. It's clear that the Chinese have invested in international mines. We are seeing a strong expansion in mines in West Africa, in Guinea. It is already taking place over the last three, four years with bauxite. And now towards the end of 2025, we will also have a major iron ore mine coming online, which is going to be also of high-quality iron ore.

And this is something that quality, and it's something that the shipping market will start to focus on over the next few years. There's going to be a lot of substitution, which is likely to have a net positive effect in demand measured in ton miles.

JM: Yeah, it certainly makes sense to be the positive ton-mile change. It also makes sense strategically for China to want to diversify away from their overreliance on Australia. We saw that during 2020, right? They had the tensions, they tried to block the coal imports for a couple of years, but of course, they were totally dependent on the iron ore from Australia.

CS: Yes. Yeah. I remember we discussed that in the past, in the previous interview we had together. And we also need to mention that the Chinese also have boosted their domestic production, and their domestic production is of lower quality. And I think there was an article a couple of weeks ago which was very interesting that said that about up to 100 million tons of the domestic iron ore is likely to be substituted gradually over the next couple of years.

JM: It seems like China hasn't really been able, I guess, just the lack of domestic resources really, right? They have coal, they have iron, but it seems like it's lower quality, higher cost, environmentally not great, right? So it seems like they haven't been able to really substitute high-quality at least.

CS: Yeah, indeed. Well, I think that especially on the iron ore front, we need to remember what happened in 2019 with the Brazil Brumadinho disaster, where Brazil has always been exporting very high-quality iron ore. At the same time, before Brazil took place, there was minimal investment by the major iron ore miners because prices were very low.

So even if they wanted to substitute these volumes, they were not able to do it. But now, after the 2020, 2022 period of high commodity prices and some investment from miners, we are seeing more supply coming online. These mines take time to come online, and we are optimistic that we will continue to see relatively inflated volumes of higher quality and of longer distance as well.

JM: Let's talk a little bit – you mentioned it at the start there, but let's talk a little bit about the Red Sea disruptions. What does that mean for dry bulk? I mean, we know it's obviously a huge impact for containership markets, it's a moderate impact for tankers. What is that doing to the dry bulk trade?

CS: Well, okay. So the direct effect is similar to like the other sectors that they – it causes longer distances, which absorbs more vessels within the year. However, it's much less compared to what the impact that it has on the containers and the tankers.

But we do believe that the effect will be slightly stronger during the fourth quarter because also there's seasonality. Usually, Q4 Suez crossings are higher within the year, so we might see a bit more of a positive effect there. And then, on the other hand, we have various indirect effect. I mean, with this, there's the inflation of oil prices, which is in a way keeping supply in check by – through steaming speeds, keeping steaming speeds at the low level.

So then you have, as you mentioned, a very strong container market, which – it – we could say that it is providing some support to the smaller sizes like the feeder trades. You remember back in 2021 what happened? We don't expect that we will see something similar, but there is some positive effect there as well.

So yeah, the Red Sea situation is definitely positive. And there’s – there are also positive effects on the supply side, the longer-term supply side because we are seeing huge ordering taking place on containers, on tankers, and this is taking up a lot of capacity.

And it's very interesting that over the next five years, we're entering a period of very large renewal needs for all sectors, but also for the dry bulk sector because you have all this very strong inefficient fleet that was delivered in 2008 – between 2008 and 2013 and all these vessels will gradually need to be replaced until the end of the decade. And if the capacity is not there, it's going to be very interesting times for the shipping industry, and especially for dry bulk.

JM: Yeah. I have a chart in front of me that shows the bulk of Suez Canal transits by week. And if I look at the sort of long-term pre-Houthi trend, right, whether it's 120 to 170 sort of average per week on transiting, it looks like about 30% to 40% have been diverted, not as high a percent obviously as containers. Can you talk about a little bit why that is? Is that just the lower insurance costs, lower cargo value? Is there anything else at play there?

CS: Well, I think that – it's definitely the lower. Well, we are seeing that these numbers going a bit lower, but as I mentioned, the crossings from the Red Sea are primarily affecting the smaller sizes. And I think that what – with the recent developments with the vessel that – the Sounion vessel, we might see even less crossings taking place over the next couple of months.

HN: Yeah. I think that kind of companies who have a concern for their reputation and for their crews are avoiding the Red Sea pretty carefully.

JM: You would certainly hope so. I mean, the risk to crew is quite obvious, and then Constantinos alluded to the Sounion issue. I just saw a headline earlier this morning saying that the tugboats who were supposed to haul that to safety are saying they don't feel safe in that – the vessel.

So definitely a lot of risk both to the crews and also environmental damages. And obviously, the environmental damages are more pronounced with oil products, chemicals, things like that. But still, nobody wants to lose a dry bulk vessel either. So commending the companies that have taken the responsible decision there, but obviously, there are still some owners that are only looking at dollar signs and still pushing through.

I wanted to ask about the differences between sort of the Panamax market and the Capesize market. The Capesize market, especially from a cash flow per ship perspective, has been quite decent in 2024. The Panamax is not so much, especially not right now. What's driving the differences between those rates?

CS: Well, it's a number of factors. I mean, the capes have received strong support from long-haul trades. We've seen more iron ore coming out from Brazil. We've seen more bauxite coming out of West Africa. On the other hand, the Panamax has seen relatively low growth on grain trades, which are long-haul trades, and their growth has come primarily from coal trades, which are very short-haul trades like Indonesia to China. At the same time, during the first half of this year, we have seen a full normalization of congestion to very low levels. This is something that took place on the cape market last year.

So from – during this year, it has – congestion has been stable and slightly up on the cape. So the combination of stronger ton miles and less supply or flat supply on the capes has been much more beneficial than on the Panamaxes. Plus, on the Panamax, as mentioned at the start of the call, during the last two months, we are between the two grain seasons.

So this combination has created – has concentrated the weakness in the Panamax sector. This is something that we expect to change as over the next couple of months. A, before – because we expect that we will see some cargo splits from capes down to Panamaxes. And also because we are expecting that the soybean season from the U.S. will start absorbing Panamaxes. This usually takes place during September, October and November and will – should lead to a tighter market for the Panamaxes as well.

JM: Yeah, we certainly hope to see that, and we'll hope that the directional is up on Panamaxes and less down on capes in terms of cargo splitting, but definitely something to watch. There's definitely dislocation ongoing today. We see the September, October rates around 30,000 for capes and then Panamaxes are at 10,000. So there's definitely a little bit of a split there.

Any other risk factors for dry bulk? We've talked about some of the positives. We kind of alluded, I think, to some of the negatives, right, Chinese economic growth has not been where we would have hoped. Chinese inventories are rising a little bit. Any other risk factors out there for dry bulk?

CS: Well, as you mentioned, China will always be a key factor and will – the Chinese real estate market not recovering will definitely be a risk over the next year. You correctly mentioned that the stocks, inventories are high. However, we are not as concerned for now. We do believe that we need to see how the next few quarters will play out. We also do not think that under the current global uncertainty in geopolitics, it would be wise. We find it that likely that China will like to engage into an aggressive destocking over the next 12 months.

So other negatives could be – we've mentioned in the past that we believe that the oil prices play a very important role for the health of freight rates and the dry bulk market. So a sharp correction in oil prices could – over the next 12 months could create downward pressures on dry bulk rates. However, again, under the current environment, it's very difficult to be extremely bearish on oil. Yeah, and definitely inefficiencies going away. I mean the Red Sea, as we mentioned earlier, if crossings normalize, we will feel some downward pressures for a couple of quarters at least.

JM: Thank you for that. And just kind of niche follow-up question, it was posted in our chat, it's a good question. Looking at the Russian volumes, I know this isn't a trade that you're particularly involved in as a company, but it's something that impacts the market. We've seen the volumes of exports around the Black Sea, coal and grains, fertilizer, stuff like that falling.

Is that impacting the market? And any thoughts to whether that'll average back out or if that's a longer-term trend there?

CS: Yeah. Well, as you mentioned, the Russian volumes have gone down this year. It is definitely affecting the market over the last few months, especially during the third quarter. Usually, those Black Sea volumes provide strong support for Panamaxes in smaller sizes. So that might be also another factor that is explaining why Panamaxes are relatively weak. Now, whether they will come back, it's a very difficult question. I think we will see a stabilization and some volumes coming back over the next quarters, but I mean, difficult to say.

JM: Yeah, it sounds like some cautious optimism there on both fronts – on both the Black Sea and also on China there. I do want to pivot and talk about more Star Bulk specifically, some capital allocation, company strategy.

I think we'll start first with the balance sheet. Your leverage is a lot fairly low, a lot lower than it has been historically. We're looking at like a mid-20% range of debt to assets. Is that balance sheet delevered enough at this point? Should we expect steady state? Is there a potential to use some of that balance sheet availability to do any sort of expansion, or any thoughts on that?

HN: Well, I think we want to have a very strong balance sheet. We see tremendous business opportunities with decarbonization and a lot of opportunity to invest capital at very high rates of return. And so, the stronger our balance sheet, frankly, going into a decade of decarbonization, the better, and we continue to pay down about $250 million in debt per year, and that's going to continue for the foreseeable future.

That being said, we also see our share price at a sort of ridiculously low valuation. And so we do have a fair amount of cash on the balance sheet, which has come from sales of older ships, less fuel-efficient ships. We're probably going to continue to take advantage of the strong market to sell some ships that we know we have to sell soon anyway. And that cash could be used for paying down debt, paying – buying new ships or buying back stock. And we're persuaded, I think more and more that our stock is really cheap.

JM: Yeah, it certainly seems that way, in fact, 30%-plus discount to NAV. And if you look at your peers, Star Bulk, at least in the last few years, has a strong reputation of good governance, of good shareholder returns. And Star Bulk is normally traded stronger than many of your peers.

HN: Yeah, I know. I mean, it's something ridiculous is going on in the market. And when the market provides opportunities, probably a good idea to think about taking them.

JM: Is there any appetite because normally, you view it almost strictly as an arbitrage, right? You sell a couple of vessels at market values, and you use that cash to repurchase shares. Is there any appetite given the large discount to sort of decouple that a little bit and do a little bit more on the repurchase front?

HN: Well, look, as I say, we've got a fair amount of cash on the balance sheet already that has come from sales of older and less fuel-efficient vessels.

JM: Yeah, certainly optionality there. I'm looking at some of your fleet right now and just I have the overall fleet list pulled up, and I see a few vessels here.

Christos Begleris: If I may interrupt, we have announced on our results three, four weeks ago, that up to the day of the result – actually up to the end of the second quarter, we had accumulated on the side about $74, $75 million of cash that is not from operating cash flow, it's from vessel sales, and it's being held on the side for vessel acquisitions and share buybacks. And this figure does not include the additional sales that we have announced last month of the remaining another two vessels.

So we estimate that within the following weeks, actually, this figure is going to be above 90 million, the cash that we have aside for vessel acquisitions and share buybacks.

JM: It's certainly positive to see that optionality available. As I was mentioning, when I look at your fleet profile list, I do see a handful of vessels that are, either are just hitting the 20-year mark or will be hitting them next year. You also have several vessels, I think, it's about 12, that are 2006 vintage. So you have about 18 months there until they hit their 20-year mark. Are those kinds of the targets if you're going to sell vessels? Should we expect it to be those ones?

HN: Well, look, I think fuel efficiency is probably more important as a factor than age. And the two – you have some correlation, but they're not completely the same. And there are some old Japanese vessels that are quite efficient, and there are some younger non-Japanese vessels that are less efficient. So it's basically getting the right fleet for an era of decarbonization.

JM: Yeah, looking even more across your fleet list, I do see, for instance, some outliers, right? I see you have one capsize, for instance, is just one example, but a 2012 built Chinese Capesize, which is a small cape. It's not really even almost a Capesize by today's standards, so vessels like that would that maybe not that vessel in particular, but is that sort of where you'd be looking at?

HN: Well, I mean, again, we're basically taking advantage of the strong market to sell vessels that basically we think we'll have commercial issues with going forward.

JM: About – on the flip side of that, in terms of fleet renewal or seeing any sort of secondhand opportunities, obviously, with the stock at a 30% discount and ships being at 100% price, obviously repurchases probably make more sense. But if you were looking at newbuilds or secondhand purchases, where would you be focused?

HN: Well, first of all, we are focused on taking advantage of the strong market to sell ships that, we think, will be a little more difficult commercially in the future and that we'll have to sell anyway. And we're not at this moment planning on buying more newbuildings or secondhand ships.

That being said, we just merged in the second quarter with Eagle Bulk Shipping, which was a substantial fleet of Supramax and Ultramax ships. And we like our fleet to be diversified and probably in the future, we will have a greater focus on Panamax, Capesize and Newcastlemax ships.

JM: All right, we'll watch that develop going forward. We talked a little bit about repurchases. Obviously, on the open market, you bought a huge block of shares from Oaktree not too long ago. The pricing is actually similar today to when you did that transaction, but the discount to NAV is much larger. Is there any potential to do more on that front?

HN: Well, as I say, we think the market price at this point is ridiculous, and we may take advantage of that.

JM: Well, we certainly hope you do, the math certainly works out, especially if it's paired against vessel sales. Obviously, if there's no vessel sale, it's a little bit more speculative. But even on a speculative nature, you're still buying in at a pretty nice price per ship. So at Marine Money just recently, back in June, it feels like it was a long time ago, it was a long summer, but it wasn't that long ago. We had a lot of talk about M&A. You were in the midst of concluding the Eagle Bulk transaction that you just talked about.

You also mentioned there's potential – you were on a panel there. You mentioned there's potential for even more M&A, whether or not it was publicly traded companies, which of course investors focus on, or perhaps private fleets. Do you still feel that way? Is there still a window of opportunity in that segment?

HN: Look, we – one of the reasons we have the finance department that we have is to have the capacity to look at a lot of possible transactions, and we are looking at a bunch of possible transactions. They're always difficult to close. You have to look at many, many, many more transactions than you would actually accomplish.

But we continue to look at things. And obviously, if our share were doing better, our chances of concluding one or more of these transactions would be better. But the share price is quite volatile, and I think could easily get into a range where we could get one or more of these done.

JM: Yeah. Certainly hope so. We would like to see more and more ships in the hands of capable, competent, shareholder-friendly owners. So we're certainly rooting for you in that aspect. I do want to ask, and this kind of pivots a little bit back into risk factors or maybe what is the market missing, but we see the dry bulk assets, right, and fairly liquid. There's been a lot of sales and purchases over the last couple of years. But if we look across the industry and if I just pull up all the companies that we follow, the average price to NAV is 69% of all the companies we follow. Of course, varying degrees of management and governance and all that kind of stuff, but 70% basically, on average, Star Bulk is around the same valuation, which I mentioned is rare. What's the market saying there? I mean, it seems like the market's bearish, right? So like, is there some sort of disconnect between the assets and the stocks, and how do you sort of explain that?

HN: Well, look, what, I think, is going on is that the dry bulk industry is actually a very complex industry. It's a very volatile industry and very few institutional investors have any familiarity with it. And none of the companies in the dry bulk industry is really large enough for an investor of the size to justify the research expenditure that they would have to make, given that they have to research probably five companies at least for every company that they actually invest in. They probably can't make an investment that is large enough to move the needle on their fund return in a way that justifies the research expenditure.

So what we would hope to do is figure out how to grow to match the size of the universe of equity investors that we want to attract. And we're among the biggest, if not, in fact, the biggest, but we're still too small and the other companies are even smaller. And as a result, the investor base is basically deep value. And indeed, at 70% of liquidation value, this is deep value.

JM: I certainly hear your points and agree that the market caps aren't as large as we'd like to see, especially from the largest players. The only way to get there is to either do a huge private deal with a private fleet that wants the public access or to gobble up a couple of these other companies that trade out there.

The Eagle Bulk deal was a move in the right direction. If we give you another year, let's say, we – until the summer of 2025, what's your confidence level, or what's your optimism level on doing some more of these deals?

HN: Well, it's obviously a big challenge. And look, we've done now, I think, nine M&A transactions, Eagle, of course, being the largest. And we're pretty good at it, but it's a big challenge. A lot of things have to go right.

JM: Not easy.

HN: We'll do what we can.

JM: Yeah. No, I certainly hear you, not easy to do. There are obviously a lot of management considerations as well. Nobody wants to lose their jobs in a merger. So here seeing that one, there's a follow-up in the chat and I think it leads a little bit. You talked about the opportunities in decarbonization, and we've seen some other shipping companies make investments into different sectors or adjacent technologies or things like that. Is there any appetite to do any of that at Star Bulk, or do you plan to stay 100% on the dry bulk side?

HN: Well, look, we're a dry bulk shipping company. We're not an energy technology company. And so I don't think we'll be investing in a big way in energy technologies because that's not our business. It's not what we're good at. It's not what we're set up to do.

That being said, we follow new energy technologies extremely closely. And we have an R&D department with a bunch of people that have excellent technical skills that are relevant to the job. But that's in order to be a good customer, not an investor.

So, I think we'll stick to our knitting, being dry bulk players, but we want to be in the right position in terms of decarbonization. We don't want to be too far out ahead, and we certainly don't want to be behind.

JM: Yeah, no, it makes sense. And I'm glad you're not pursuing investments in wind turbine, installation vessels or anything of that nature. So that's good to hear. You did mention there are some potential opportunities with, at least on paper, high potential returns for decarbonization. Can you just give maybe a general example of that? Is that more like engine retrofits or…?

HN: If the world is going to decarbonize shipping, then what has to happen is that ships that emit a large amount of carbon will have to be in a money-losing position. And ships that emit less carbon will have to be in a very strong money-making position. Because basically in order to drive the transition to lower zero carbon, there has to be a very high economic incentive to emit less carbon.

So basically, if you're in the least – if you're in the two-thirds of the fleet that emits less carbon and the one-third of the fleet that emits more carbon gets scrapped, that is going to drive charter rates through the roof. And that is pretty much what it takes to fund the capital investment that's going to be required to move ships off of fuel oil and on to, say, ammonia, which is potentially a zero-carbon fuel.

So basically assuming decarbonization happens, it's going to be a huge commercial opportunity for those companies that are in a position to invest.

JM: Yeah, it makes sense. And it sounds like your investments would be focused primarily on improving the efficiency of your vessels, and then I guess some more longer-term speculative-type investment would be on engine technology. Is that fair?

HN: Yes, absolutely. I mean, when – look, in 2019, we decided to put scrubbers on our whole fleet, and we spent $250 million that – at the time, we didn't even have, right? We borrowed all that money, and it paid off in a big way. And a lot of people thought we were crazy, but we decided that being first-movers was the right thing to do, and it turned out to be correct.

And we're going to have to make a call like that at some point in the future with regard to zero carbon engine technology. And I hope we're as good then as we were with the scrubbers. Time will tell.

JM: Yeah, it's a very difficult speculative decision, but wishing you all the best. And as you mentioned, yeah, the track record with scrubbers was phenomenal, multiple x return on investment and even higher to equity considering it was debt financed at the time. So very well done with the scrubbers.

I think we've hit pretty much all the high points both in the dry bulk markets, also Star Bulk specifically. Obviously, I'm biased. I'm long Star Bulk, but I love the idea of more repurchases at 30%-plus discounts. Again, this is a larger discount that I'm used to seeing for Star Bulk specifically, right?

I've seen other companies that I won't mention, but they traded a discount for a reason, but I haven't seen it from you. So hoping to see more repurchases, hoping to see steady execution. I'm glad you're staying in your lane.

Last question over to you or maybe the rest of the team as well. There are a lot of dry bulk companies out there. There's no shortage of them. We kind of talked about that. Why should investors consider Star Bulk Carriers today, and what differentiates you from your peers?

HN: Well, look, I think what differentiates us is that we are, first of all, our share is very liquid. We have the sort of governance that people expect of a U.S.-listed public company. And probably as a result, our operating cost per vessel per day is about the lowest in the industry. Our overhead per vessel per day is about the lowest in the industry. Our chartering performance is among the best in the industry.

Basically, on essentially every metric that you can think of for a dry bulk company, we are well above average and generally the best. And at the same time, we have a very strong balance sheet, so financial distress is not a potential issue. What's not to love?

CB: If I may add, this is Christos. We have proven that whenever we can, we're taking shareholders-friendly actions. So we have given, over the past few years, more than $1.25 billion of dividends. We have bought back more than 400 million of shares. And whenever we can, we basically create value for our shareholders.

JM: Yeah, certainly well done and hitting all the high points as Hamish mentioned, and thank you, Christos as well. Thank you to the entire team for joining us. We really appreciate your time this morning.

HN: Thank you, J, for having us.

CS: Thank you, J.

JM: This concludes another iteration of Value Investor’s Edge Live. We just hosted the Star Bulk Team, stock symbol (SBLK), to discuss the overall dry bulk markets as well as Star Bulk specific strategy. This was recorded on the morning of Sept. 3, 2024, at about 11 Eastern Time.

As a reminder, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I have a long position in Star Bulk. If you're listening to a recording or read a transcript at a later date, please be advised those positions may have been updated.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.