The PMI survey data for September showed average prices charged for goods and services rising at the slowest rate since February 2021. The survey PMI's selling price index has in fact now fallen to a level below that consistent
Flash Eurozone PMI Top 5 Takeaways: Heightened Risk Of Economy Facing Hard Landing
Summary
- The seasonally adjusted HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index, based on approximately 85% of usual survey responses and compiled by S&P Global, fell from 51.0 in August to 48.9 in September.
- Across the eurozone as a whole, manufacturing output fell at the sharpest rate for nine months.
- The deteriorating demand environment and gloomier outlook led to further job cuts.
