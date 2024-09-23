Biohaven: Positive SCA Treatment Data Leads To Q4 2024 NDA Submission Catalyst

Sep. 23, 2024 2:55 PM ETBiohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Stock
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Biohaven Ltd. reported positive results from a pivotal study using troriluzole for the treatment of patients with spinocerebellar ataxia; the Drug achieved 50% to 70% of slowing of disease progression over 3 years.
  • With positive data on hand from the phase 3 study using troriluzole for patients with spinocerebellar ataxia, an NDA submission is planned for Q4 of 2024.
  • Troriluzole is also being explored for patients with obsessive compulsive disorder in two phase 3 studies; Data from these studies are expected before the end of 2024 and the 1st half of 2025.
  • Topline data from the phase 3 study using Taldefgrobep Alfa for SMA is expected 2nd half of 2024; the Drug is also expected to be initiated in a phase 2 study for obesity as well.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Scientist analyze biochemical samples in advanced scientific laboratory. Medical professional use microscope look microbiological developmental of viral. Biotechnology research in science lab.

Nuttawan Jayawan/iStock via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Biohaven: Taldefgrobep Alfa Might Have A Place Beyond SMA Treatment.” In this particular

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.79K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BHVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BHVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BHVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News