ASML: Export Restriction Priced In Already; Upgrade To Buy

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • I upgraded ASML to a ‘Buy’ with a one-year price target of €810 per share, reflecting the stock's current pricing of China export restrictions.
  • Despite China's progress in EUV technology, I believe they are still a decade behind ASML, mitigating immediate competitive threats.
  • ASML's near-term revenue may decline by 8% in FY24, but I remain optimistic about long-term growth driven by AI, automotive chips, and IoT.
  • I believe the expanded export restrictions have minimal financial impact on ASML, and I anticipate a 14% organic revenue growth rate from FY25 onwards.

ASML logo sign on the building in Veldhoven

Pixelbizz

I downgraded ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to 'Sell' in July 2024, arguing the near-term risk of China's export restrictions. Since then, the stock price has declined by more than 16%. In hindsight, I made the right call by cashing out my ASML positions. Recently, Shanghai Microelectronics

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.68K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News