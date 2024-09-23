GPIX: Capturing More Upside Than Other Monthly S&P 500 Buy-Write Funds
Summary
- GPIX outperforms other monthly S&P 500 covered call funds by up to 4%, maintaining an 8.5% distribution rate with superior total returns.
- The fund sells ATM-covered calls on 25%-75% of its portfolio, using SPY FLEX options for more stable performance and easier management.
- GPIX's strategy of adjusting notional values rather than moneyness captures more capital appreciation while maintaining a high yield.
- Despite risks from active management and limited transparency, GPIX's strong performance warrants a Buy rating, but I recommend diversifying your holdings with other covered call funds.
