Before last Friday, 20 September Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy decision, the USD/JPY weakened and hit the first medium-term support level of 140.25 on 16 September as highlighted in our prior report.
USD/JPY Technical: Mean Reversion Rebound In Progress Within A Medium-Term Downtrend
Summary
- USD/JPY failure to have a clear break below 140.25 coupled with BoJ Governor Ueda’s cautious rhetoric has increased the odds of a mean reversion rebound.
- A swift increase in large speculators’ net bullish open positioning in the JPY futures market to a 5-year high makes the USD/JPY vulnerable to a short squeeze.
- Watch the key medium-term resistance zone of 146.90/149.30 on the USD/JPY.
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.
