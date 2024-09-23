I’ll admit it, I’m not a handy person for repairs around the house. Earlier this year, I needed to have my entry door replaced, and I went to a contracted service through Lowe’s Companies (
After Q2 Struggles, Lowe's Stock Price Appears Higher Than Justified
Summary
- Lowe's stock is trading near its 52-week-high, but the high multiples and recent negative news make it a risky investment now.
- Despite a strong cash position, Lowe's has significant debt and liabilities, leading to a negative price/book ratio.
- Q2 results showed a 5.1% same-store sales decline, raising concerns about the company's ability to adapt in a competitive market.
- While Lowe's offers a 1.77% dividend yield, it's below the sector median, and the priority should be paying down long-term debt.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.