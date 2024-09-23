The Early Cutting Cycle - What The U.S. 10yr Should Do

Summary

  • The Fed has started its rate-cutting process, so what does that mean for longer-dated rates? So far, the reaction is up for market rates.
  • History also shows that the 10yr yield ultimately hits a level lower than seen at the first cut.
  • A material sub-optimal payrolls number can spark that move. Till then it’s up.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

History shows that the 10yr yield often rises after the first rate cut; so no surprise it has done so this time

It’s not unusual for the US market rates to rise in

