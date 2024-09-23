With the S&P 500 continuing to soar toward new all-time highs, the core question for investors to answer now is: how can we position our portfolios to cushion for a potential fall? Though it's true that lower interest rates provide for less competition
Starbucks: A Premium For This Stock? No Thanks.
Summary
- I'm initiating Starbucks with a sell rating, as the stock has soared to unsustainable premiums in the wake of Brian Niccol's hiring as CEO.
- Declining comparable sales and weak international performance, especially in China, underscore Starbucks' weak competitive positioning and operational challenges.
- The chain also lags behind many fast-food and restaurant peers in automation, which could be a long-term solution to the company's declining operating margins.
- Investors should consider selling Starbucks at $95 and look for better opportunities to buy back in the future.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.