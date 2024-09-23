The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points marks a notable change in the fixed-income market. As the Fed moves away from its restrictive posture and shifts its focus from inflation control to mitigating
Fixed-Income Outlook: A Turning Point For Bond Investors
Summary
- The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points marks a notable change in the fixed-income market.
- Rather than fixating on the impact of any one Fed meeting, investors should consider how the Fed’s decision-making framework is changing.
- In recent months, the most liquid, highest-quality investment-grade corporate bonds have become relatively "expensive."
