Micron Q4 Preview: Big Quarter With Blackwell Delays (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc.'s stock is downgraded to “hold” in my opinion due to Nvidia's Blackwell chip delays and concerns about cash flow and compressed margins.
  • Despite strong AI demand, Micron's financial pressures and Nvidia's delays create uncertainty, making the upcoming earnings report crucial for the future outlook.
  • In the long term, Micron is poised for growth with AI-driven demand for high-performance memory chips, but near-term risks and cyclical industry concerns remain.
  • Investors should watch for management's qualitative data on Nvidia orders during the earnings call to gauge the impact on Micron's short-term performance.

Senate Commerce Committee Hears From Tech CEO"s On Next Generation Of Technology Innovation

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares have fallen 28.26% since my last write-up in early July, driven mainly by investor concerns around cash flow and compressed margins after their last earnings call.

In their fiscal

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

