WIW: Stay Long While The Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Summary
- The Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has performed well in 2024 as a Fed on hold has held interest rates in check and benefited the long-duration WIW.
- Looking forward, with the Fed beginning a rate-cutting cycle, long-term yields should continue to decline, benefiting long-duration funds like the WIW.
- The risk to watch out for is a resurgence in inflation, which could cause the Fed to stop cutting interest rates and may even spur another round of rate hikes.
- For now, I recommend investors stay long the WIW fund.
