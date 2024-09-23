AGNC Investment: 10% Yield On AGNCN Preferreds Going To Shrink

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • AGNCN offers a floating rate yield of about 10.3%, but future dividends should be lower due to the recent cut by the Federal Reserve.
  • AGNCO is a better deal than AGNCN, with a similar floating spread and a lower stripped price, reducing call risk and simply offering more cash in the pocket.
  • The primary risk factor for AGNC’s preferred shares is the path of future interest rates. Recession fears can become relevant if they're significant.
  • I’m neutral on AGNCN at current prices but see AGNCO as a superior investment due to its more favorable pricing.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

POV of puppies chewing on a hand

levers2007/E+ via Getty Images

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has five preferred shares.

In this article, we're going to take a look at AGNC Investment Corp. CUM 1/1000 7% C (AGNCN).

We will need to provide a few comparisons for the

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.87K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own several preferred shares, but none of the ones I've discussed in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGNCN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNCN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
AGNCN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News