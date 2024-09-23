SPXU: A Bet On Election Uncertainty And Expensive Valuations
Summary
- The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF aims to provide triple the inverse daily performance of the S&P 500, ideal for bearish market outlooks.
- The ETF is highly leveraged and suitable for short-term trading, not long-term holding due to an elevated expense ratio and numerous medium-and-long-term tailwinds for US stocks.
- Arguments for a long SPXU position include election uncertainty, high concentration and elevated valuation of the S&P 500, as well as passive investor inflows.
- Arguments against a long SPXU position include Fed easing, a strong institutional base justifying premium US valuations, and a small allocation to Financials.
- I think a SPXU long makes sense in the short-term but would not hold the ETF for an extended period of time.
