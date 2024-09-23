Canadian Natural Resources: Almost All The Signs Point To A Buy
Summary
- There's been disappointments in margins delivery for Canadian Natural Resources, partly driven by higher conversion costs. This has led to downgraded earnings expectations by Wall St analysts.
- Synthetic crude prices are stable and natural gas prices have positive tailwinds. CNQ is set to benefit from this via increased production at more favorable economics.
- Total equivalent production of crude oil and natural gas is currently steady. Gross profit unit economics are improving. I anticipate further upside in both these variables.
- Valuations indicate fair value to slightly expensive as CNQ stock trades near its longer term 1-yr fwd EV/EBITDA and at a modest 11.5% premium vs peers.
- Relative technicals are bullish, posting a bull flag on the monthly chart. But there's no ideal buy trigger yet in the form of a false breakout to the downside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.