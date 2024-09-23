Pangaea Logistics Solutions Expands Into Handysize Bulk Carrier Segment, Buy

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions ("Pangaea") has agreed to acquire 15 handysize drybulk carriers for approximately $295 million including related debt in an all-stock transaction.
  • The transaction will increase the company's owned fleet by almost 60% to 41 vessels and reduce loan-to-value to slightly below 40%.
  • The company's shares will be valued at $10.20 in the transaction, a 55% premium to current market prices.
  • Despite a 40% increase in outstanding shares, Pangaea will maintain its fixed quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share.
  • Given the company's resilient business model and considering the large discount to net asset value, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions' shares.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Shipping Industry: Bulk Carrier

HHakim

I have covered Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Monday's regular session, leading dry bulk shipper Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. or "Pangaea"

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
18.51K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PANL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News