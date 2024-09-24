StoneCo's Dip Still Looks Tempting

Sep. 24, 2024 2:08 AM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock1 Comment
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Despite underperformance, StoneCo's stock is undervalued with promising unit economics and expected EPS growth, justifying a bullish rating.
  • Q2 2024 results showed strong performance in payments, banking, and credit segments, with significant revenue and EPS growth.
  • Management's efficient capital deployment and ambitious growth targets suggest potential for substantial profitability and market penetration.
  • Despite competition and macroeconomic headwinds, StoneCo's stock is poised for a 20.8% upside, trading at a discount to its fair value.
  • I'm reiterating my "Buy" rating for STNE today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Map of western hemisphere highlighting South America

Adam Gault

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) on August 12, 2023, when the stock was trading at $13.52 and since then, STNE has moved in a wide trading range, occasionally trying to move higher

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.54K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STNE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STNE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STNE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STNE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News