Why I Added BlackRock To My YARP Portfolio

Sep. 24, 2024 2:37 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK) StockXLF
Summary

  • BlackRock is dominant in the ETF space, offering a wider range of market segments than competitors like Vanguard and State Street.
  • I added BLK to my 40-stock portfolio due to its profitability, growth potential, and strong dividend safety, despite its low yield.
  • BLK's technical chart shows a strong reward/risk tradeoff, signaling a good entry point after a period of flat performance.
  • I rate BLK stock a buy, planning to maintain at least a 1% portfolio weighting, with potential for tactical rotation based on yield and performance.

During the 3 decades I’ve managed money, I’ve been increasingly surrounded by BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK). So has anyone who has been an investment advisor (as I was for 27 years), or as a mutual fund manager (I was on

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

