During the 3 decades I’ve managed money, I’ve been increasingly surrounded by BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK). So has anyone who has been an investment advisor (as I was for 27 years), or as a mutual fund manager (I was on
Why I Added BlackRock To My YARP Portfolio
Summary
- BlackRock is dominant in the ETF space, offering a wider range of market segments than competitors like Vanguard and State Street.
- I added BLK to my 40-stock portfolio due to its profitability, growth potential, and strong dividend safety, despite its low yield.
- BLK's technical chart shows a strong reward/risk tradeoff, signaling a good entry point after a period of flat performance.
- I rate BLK stock a buy, planning to maintain at least a 1% portfolio weighting, with potential for tactical rotation based on yield and performance.
