Invesco Mortgage Capital: Probably Not Worth The Risk

Summary

  • I believe Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. faces significant risks from rising prepayment rates and spread risk, which could devalue its MBS portfolio and impact returns.
  • Lower liquidity at the liability level can occur if U.S. economic variables don't improve. Moreover, I anticipate higher credit risk in 2025, which might add to funding uncertainty and refinancing.
  • Regression analysis illustrates the mREIT's potential in a stable market environment. However, I don't think a stable market outlook is warranted.
  • Given these headwinds, I remain cautious of Invesco Mortgage Capital despite its attractive dividend yield.

Business Acronym MBS - Mortgage Backed Security

stanciuc

The U.S. mortgage rate environment is changing rapidly as inflection points have emerged within the economy and interest rate landscape.

While lower mortgage rates might be suitable for real estate buyers, they pose threats to mortgage investors. Although an integrated

Lead Author: Steve G. Booyens, CFA. Company: Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an Independent Research Firm and Private Investment Fund.Methodology: Pricing Systematic Risk and Exploring Bottom-Up Fundamentals.Assets Covered: Global Stocks & Fixed Income, REITs, CEFs, ETFs, and EMs. Primary Industries: Banking, Real Estate, Mining.Kindly note that our published content is dispensed as Independent Analysis and Doesn't Constitute Financial Advice.

