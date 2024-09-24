Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Capital Preservation Managed Account Q2 2024 Commentary

Definitions Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money. U.S. Treasury securities are direct debt obligations issued by the U.S. Government. With government bonds, the investor is a creditor of the government. Treasury Bills and U.S. Government Bonds are guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States government, are generally considered to be free of credit risk and typically carry lower yields than other securities. Basis point ('bp') equals 1/100 of a percentage point. 1 bp = 0.01%, 100 bps = 1%. Credit Spread is the difference in yield between securities with similar maturity but different credit quality. Widening spreads generally indicate deteriorating creditworthiness of corporate borrowers, and narrowing indicate improving. Duration measures a bond price's sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond's duration, the higher its sensitivity to changes in interest rates and vice versa. Sovereign debt securities are subject to the additional risk that, under some political, diplomatic, social or economic circumstances, some developing countries that issue lower quality debt securities may be unable or unwilling to make principal or interest payments as they come due. To receive a complete list and description of composites and/or a presentation that complies with the requirements of the GIPS® standards, please contact Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434. The gross performance results presented do not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. Returns will be reduced by such advisory fees and other expenses as described in the individual contract and, where applicable, Form ADV Part 2A. The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. Global Multi-Asset Capital Preservation Composite includes multi-asset portfolios that seek total returns through a primary emphasis on income. Portfolios typically invest in a diversified portfolio of Janus Henderson funds and ETFs as well as external ETFs, normally consisting of approximately 20% stocks and 80% bonds and money market securities. The composite was created in September 2023. Information relating to portfolio holdings is based on the representative account in the composite, which reflects the typical portfolio management style of the investment strategy. Other accounts in the strategy may vary due to asset size, client guidelines and other factors. Portfolio holdings are as of the date indicated, and are subject to change. This material should not be construed as recommendation to buy or sell any security. Holdings are subject to change without notice. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Equity securities are subject to risks including market risk. Returns will fluctuate in response to issuer, political and economic developments. Diversification neither assures a profit nor eliminates the risk of experiencing investment losses. Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility and lower liquidity, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. Performance depends on that of the underlying investments. They are subject to the volatility of the financial markets. Because Janus Henderson Investors US LLC is the adviser to the account and to some or all of the underlying investments, it is subject to certain potential conflicts of interest. Discussion is based on performance gross of fees and expenses. Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. Actively managed investment portfolios are subject to the risk that the investment strategies and research process employed may fail to produce the intended results. Accordingly, a portfolio may underperform its benchmark index or other investment products with similar investment objectives. Index returns are provided to represent the investment environment existing during the periods shown. The index is fully invested, including the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Index returns do not include any transaction costs, management fees or other costs, and are gross of non-reclaimable withholding taxes, if any and unless otherwise noted. Janus Henderson Investors claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). For the purpose of claiming GIPS compliance, Janus Henderson Investors defines its GIPS Firm as the following entities within Janus Henderson Group plc that directly manage assets: Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited, Janus Henderson Investors (Singapore) Limited (excluding private equity assets), Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC and Janus Henderson Investors (AuStralia) Institutional Funds Management Limited. The GIPS firm was formed on January 1, 2018 as a result of the merger of the predecessor GIPS firms Janus Capital Management LLC and Henderson Global Investors, which previously claimed compliance since January 1, 1994 and January 1, 2009, respectively. Janus Henderson provides investment advisory services in the U.S. through Janus Henderson Investors US LLC, together with its participating affiliates. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc. GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.