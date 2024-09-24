Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) made the rounds on social media again Friday, as filings revealed that the company had repurchased $275 million worth of stock that week. The filings revealed that BABA’s buybacks continued apace
Alibaba Now Has An Impressive Shareholder Yield
Summary
- Alibaba recently showed in a filing that it had bought back $275 million worth of stock in one week.
- The data shown in the filing allows us to estimate BABA's forward shareholder yield.
- The historical dividends and buybacks provide a 6.87% shareholder yield. The forward yield using last week's filings as a guideline is higher.
- BABA's dividends are modest, but its buybacks appear to be driving significant capital appreciation.
- In this article, I explore why I'm as enthusiastic about Alibaba as I've ever been, in light of its high shareholder yield.
