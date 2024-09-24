Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Conservative Managed Account Q2 2024 Commentary

Global Multi-Asset Conservative Managed Account Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (01/01/06)
|
Composite (gross)
|
0.96
|
4.43
|
9.67
|
-1.39
|
3.43
|
3.25
|
5.30
|
Composite ('Net')
|
0.22
|
2.91
|
6.49
|
-4.28
|
0.42
|
0.25
|
2.24
|
30% Russell 3000/10% MSCI ACWI ex-US/60% BB US Agg
|
1.11
|
4.10
|
9.45
|
0.76
|
4.80
|
5.01
|
5.62
|
Please see the last page for important GIPS® disclosures.
Past performance cannot guarantee future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Returns greater than one year are annualized. Returns are expressed in U.S. dollars. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings.
*The gross performance results presented do not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. Returns will be reduced by such advisory fees and other expenses as described in the individual contract and, where applicable, Form ADV Part 2A.
Net returns are calculated by subtracting the highest applicable Managed Account fee (3.00% annually, or 0.25% monthly) from the pure gross or gross composite return. The Managed Account fee includes all charges for trading costs, portfolio management, custody and other administrative fees. Actual fees may vary depending on, among other things, the applicable fee schedule and portfolio size. The fees are available on request and may be found in Form ADV Part 2A.
Investment environment
Global market performance was mixed as investors weighed signs of moderating inflation against increased economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The European Central Bank (ECB) cut rates by 25 basis points in June, while the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England left rates unchanged. U.S. stocks were strong positive performers, as excitement around artificial intelligence drove a narrow rally led by large-cap equities. Non-U.S. equities lagged U.S. shares.
U.S. bonds rose moderately on hopes for Fed rate cuts in the second half of the year. Fixed income investments declined outside of the U.S., reflecting divergence in monetary policies. Political uncertainty also raised risk premiums.
Portfolio review
An overweight allocation to U.S. equities detracted from relative performance. This was partly because of exposure to mid- and small-cap growth stocks that underperformed large caps in an uneven market rally. The portfolio held a slight underweight in international equities. These holdings contributed moderately to relative performance.
Fixed income investments contributed to relative performance. This was largely due to a significant underweight in unhedged international sovereigns, which declined over the period. A portfolio overweight in U.S. fixed income was also beneficial.
The portfolio's equity and fixed income exposures during the period averaged 44.25% and 53.19%, respectively.
Manager outlook
The global economy and financial markets entered 2024 in a fragile state. Expectations for a dovish policy pivot were pushing up valuations across asset classes, disregarding the risk posed by sticky inflation.
Fast forward several months, and underneath noisy market reactions to nearly every data release are signals of a still resilient economy. But with uncertain timing on central bank policy, geopolitical headwinds, and many notable elections this year, investors are in a holding pattern.
As we await the economic landing, now may be the opportune time for investors to judiciously increase risk to benefit from a cycle extension.
While services inflation remains stickier than the Fed would like, the U.S. central bank believes enough progress has been made that it will likely commence rate cuts in the second half of the year. From a risk perspective, U.S. wage growth could continue fueling services inflation. Exacerbating the situation is a possible end of goods disinflation, which could further delay cuts.
Earlier this year, we expressed caution about rich stock valuations, which briefly subsided as investors sold equities and dialed back their most dovish scenarios in the wake of successive hot inflation readings. Since that retreat, equities have retraced their earlier ascent as economic resilience has dominated inflation as the more important theme.
Technology has led the recent rally and become more expensive based on some metrics, yet in our view still has a strong and extended upward trajectory. However, exposure to the right names within the sector will be key.
We believe opportunities remain in emerging markets, global small- and mid-cap companies, Europe, and sectors like real estate and healthcare. All look relatively cheap while potentially offering earnings growth, which is starting to broaden out.
In fixed income, U.S. Treasuries will have to find a balance between the positive implications of potential Fed cuts this year and the negative implications posed nascent weakness in the labor market accelerating.
Sovereign prospects look better in Europe, with easing wage growth in the UK and progress on inflation and flagging growth likely to encourage the ECB to continue taking action. We remain cautious on U.S. investment-grade credit as narrow spreads make them particularly sensitive to the same duration risks Treasuries face.
In contrast, outside fixed income's core, an extended cycle should support certain quality high-yield issuers globally, although spreads are nearing historically tight levels compared to the relative margin of safety offered by many securitized markets.
Representative Portfolio
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Rep Acct
|
Janus Henderson Flexible Bond Fund (JFLEX)
|
16.02
|
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
|
12.03
|
Janus Henderson Developed World Bond Fund (HFAIX)
|
11.16
|
Janus Henderson Multi-Sector Income Fund (JMUIX)
|
7.92
|
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
|
5.84
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
|
5.58
|
Janus Henderson Growth And Income Fund (JGINX)
|
5.45
|
Janus Henderson Research Fund (JNRFX)
|
4.70
|
Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund (JMGRX)
|
4.30
|
Janus Henderson Overseas Fund (JIGFX)
|
4.29
|
Total
|
77.29
|
Definitions
Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money.
U.S. Treasury securities are direct debt obligations issued by the U.S. Government. With government bonds, the investor is a creditor of the government. Treasury Bills and U.S. Government Bonds are guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States government, are generally considered to be free of credit risk and typically carry lower yields than other securities.
Basis point ('bp') equals 1/100 of a percentage point. 1 bp = 0.01%, 100 bps = 1%.
Credit Spread is the difference in yield between securities with similar maturity but different credit quality. Widening spreads generally indicate deteriorating creditworthiness of corporate borrowers, and narrowing indicate improving.
Duration measures a bond price's sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond's duration, the higher its sensitivity to changes in interest rates and vice versa.
Sovereign debt securities are subject to the additional risk that, under some political, diplomatic, social or economic circumstances, some developing countries that issue lower quality debt securities may be unable or unwilling to make principal or interest payments as they come due.
To receive a complete list and description of composites and/or a presentation that complies with the requirements of the GIPS® standards, please contact Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434. The gross performance results presented do not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. Returns will be reduced by such advisory fees and other expenses as described in the individual contract and, where applicable, Form ADV Part 2A.
The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes.
Global Multi-Asset Conservative Composite (previously known as Global Allocation - Conservative Composite) includes portfolios that seek total returns through a primary emphasis on income with a secondary emphasis on growth of capital. Portfolios typically invest in a diversified portfolio of Janus Henderson funds and ETFs as well as external ETFs, normally consisting of approximately 40% stocks and 60% bonds and money market securities. The composite was created in October 2011.
Information relating to portfolio holdings is based on the representative account in the composite, which reflects the typical portfolio management style of the investment strategy. Other accounts in the strategy may vary due to asset size, client guidelines and other factors.
Portfolio holdings are as of the date indicated, and are subject to change. This material should not be construed as recommendation to buy or sell any security. Holdings are subject to change without notice.
There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.
Equity securities are subject to risks including market risk. Returns will fluctuate in response to issuer, political and economic developments.
There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. Diversification neither assures a profit nor eliminates the risk of experiencing investment losses.
Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility and lower liquidity, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa.
Performance depends on that of the underlying investments. They are subject to the volatility of the financial markets. Because Janus Henderson Investors US LLC is the adviser to the account and to some or all of the underlying investments, it is subject to certain potential conflicts of interest.
Discussion is based on performance gross of fees and expenses.
Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Actively managed investment portfolios are subject to the risk that the investment strategies and research process employed may fail to produce the intended results. Accordingly, a portfolio may underperform its benchmark index or other investment products with similar investment objectives.
Index returns are provided to represent the investment environment existing during the periods shown. The index is fully invested, including the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Index returns do not include any transaction costs, management fees or other costs, and are gross of non-reclaimable withholding taxes, if any and unless otherwise noted.
Janus Henderson Investors claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). For the purpose of claiming GIPS compliance, Janus Henderson Investors defines its GIPS Firm as the following entities within Janus Henderson Group plc that directly manage assets: Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited, Janus Henderson Investors (Singapore) Limited (excluding private equity assets), Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC and Janus Henderson Investors (AuStralia) Institutional Funds Management Limited. The GIPS firm was formed on January 1, 2018 as a result of the merger of the predecessor GIPS firms Janus Capital Management LLC and Henderson Global Investors, which previously claimed compliance since January 1, 1994 and January 1, 2009, respectively.
Janus Henderson provides investment advisory services in the U.S. through Janus Henderson Investors US LLC, together with its participating affiliates. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.