Summary

  • Data center revenue grew 154% from the prior year to $26 billion, largely driven by strong demand for Hopper, GPU computing and networking solutions.
  • Blackwell is expected to now start production ramp in the fourth quarter, and this will continue into FY2026.
  • With the next generation models requiring 10 to 20 times more compute to train given significantly more data put into the model, the trend of continued purchases of the best-in-class compute for AI will likely continue.
  • Currently, cloud service providers make up 45% of Nvidia's data center revenue, with consumer, Internet and enterprise companies making up more than 50% of Nvidia's data center revenues.
  • Management highlights two major computing transitions: accelerated computing and generative AI, justifying ongoing capital expenditures and long-term sustainability of GPU demand.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) published results that beat expectations, but still a touch below the sky-high expectations of investors.

Realistically, there were no significant holes to poke, with Hopper continuing to see strong demand, and customers getting ready to deploy Blackwell.

