Starbucks: Get In Now Before This Battleship Finishes Its Turn

(10min)

Summary

  • Starbucks' stock has been under pressure since 2021 as top and bottom line growth has remained elusive.
  • With a new shark CEO at the helm, we think a turnaround is in the cards.
  • Despite recent financial challenges, Starbucks maintains consistently strong margins, and Niccol's focus on streamlining operations and the menu could drive top line growth.
  • The multiple may appear expensive, but Starbucks' shares are cheaper than historical averages, and anticipated growth under Niccol makes the current price reasonable.
  • We rate SBUX a 'Buy'.

Starbucks coffee shop

Hasan Ashari

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has had an interesting 2024.

Following a disastrous Q2 earnings report that sent shares of the company down more than 15% in early May, the stock was boosted significantly in August with the announcement of Brian Niccol

This article was written by

