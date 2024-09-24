Things Are Looking Up For Upstart As We Enter An Easing Cycle

Summary

  • The Fed has commenced its easing cycle with a 50bps rate cut last week which will give a lift to Upstart's conversion rates.
  • Upstart is reverting towards being "capital efficient fee based business" as loans held.
  • Lending partners are returning to the platform, and management has succeeded in efforts to diversify funding supply.
  • Recent convertible debt offering is shareholder friendly, and indicates private investors' long term confidence in the stock.
  • My valuation approach indicates that there could still be further upside as I assume a higher growth rate relative to the market.
Article Overview

It has been a good ride for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) investors ever since the company reported earnings in early August. Shares have risen over 40% on better than expected results, a reduction of loans held on its balance sheet, and a possible

Inevitable Investor is a private investor and speculator with 13 years of investing experience. An accountant by training, my investing style leans towards quality-orientation, rather than a pure growth investing, or value investing approach.The Inevitable Investor, is sector agnostic, and will be a curation of research on stocks which have differentiated potential, either through a unique brand, disciplined management, specialised technology or strong business models."Inevitable Investor" articles wil focus on covering stock names which I believe the market to be pricing in overly optimistic expectations or overly pessimistic expectations.

