Is The European Union Deepening Or Widening?

Sep. 24, 2024 6:35 AM ETEROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.99K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The Draghi report could create a new focus on EU reforms, but we see more potential in Eastern Europe’s accession process.
  • While the U.K. is unlikely to re-enter the EU or customs union anytime soon, the EU has secured or is developing security agreements with the U.K., Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.
  • We believe that the 'deepening' of the union via Draghi’s reforms is unlikely to go far, which may limit the upside for the euro and the region’s risky assets over time.
  • The expansion of the EU toward the east remains on track, creating the potential for reduced risk premia in accession candidates as they benefit from their growing relationship with the EU.

European Union flag

Jacques LOIC

By Rob Drijkoningen

The Draghi report could create new focus on EU reforms, but we see more potential in Eastern Europe's accession process.

I recently caught up with European Union policymakers and advisors in Brussels in the wake

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.99K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EROTF--
iPath® EUR/USD Exchange Rate ETN
ULE--
ProShares Ultra Euro ETF
EUO--
ProShares UltraShort Euro ETF
FXE--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Euro Currency Trust ETF
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News