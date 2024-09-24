Coinbase: Base Fees Moving The Wrong Direction

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.54K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Coinbase stock has declined over 30% since mid-July, despite the broader market's slight increase.
  • Q2 earnings showed mixed results: net revenue down 13.1% QoQ but up 108% YoY; transaction revenue fell, while subscription/service revenue grew.
  • Base blockchain metrics are promising, with surging daily active users and transactions, but Base sequencer fees have declined, impacting revenue.
  • Despite favorable October seasonality, COIN's valuation remains high; I maintain a "hold" rating, with a preference for spot ETFs to play the BTC thesis.

Paying in cyber space

PM Images

Since my last Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) article on Seeking Alpha from mid-July, we've seen the company's stock pullback by over 30%. And this performance comes even as the broader market has moved slightly higher:

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.54K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News