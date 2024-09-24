hatchapong

U.S. DOJ set to sue Visa (V) over debit card market monopoly - report. (00:22) Lifeway Foods (LWAY) jumps after Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) offers to buy for $25 a share. (01:24) Boeing (BA) strike: Union refuses to vote on 'final' contract offer this week. (02:00)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to file an antitrust lawsuit against Visa (NYSE:V), alleging that the company has illegally monopolized the U.S. debit card market.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter that this is expected to be initiated as soon as today.

The report said the antitrust regulator prepares to accuse Visa (V) of engaging in practices that prevent competitors from entering the debit card market. This includes entering into exclusive contracts that hinder the growth of rival payment networks and obstruct technology firms from accessing the market.

Previously in 2023, the DOJ antitrust division sent Visa (V) an investigative demand seeking records and information about its debit card policies in the U.S. and competition with other payment networks.

Visa (V) is down 1.6% in premarket action.

The company gets a Seeking Alpha quant rating of Hold with the lowest factor grades given to valuation.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) is up nearly 16% premarket after Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) offered to buy the remainder of the company it doesn't already own.

Danone North America PBC sent a letter on Monday offering to buy the remainder of Lifeway (LWAY) shares for $25 a share in cash, according to a 13D filing on Monday.

Danone has a 23.4% stake in Lifeway (LWAY), which is known for its Kefir products.

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) has had a sizable stake in Lifeway Foods for almost 25 years. Lifeway (LWAY) has a market cap of $315 million.

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) "best and final contract offer" will not be put to a vote by its largest union.

Negotiators claim the proposal was made public without any discussion and does not go far enough to address workers' concerns.

The planemaker sweetened its offer to include a 30% pay hike over four years, a $6,000 ratification bonus and the reinstatement of a performance-linked bonus. The offer is contingent on ratification by 11:59 pm on September 27.

"This is a non-negotiated offer from Boeing (BA)," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union District 751 informed its members. "Your negotiating committee did not have any discussion or input on this offer."

As for the offer's deadline, IAM District 751 said this would not give it enough time to present details to its membership or secure all voting locations. "The company has refused to meet for further discussion; therefore, we will not be voting on the 27th."

Around 33,000 Boeing (BA) workers have been on strike for more than a week, but they face financial pressures to return to work. Their final paychecks came in last week and they will lose company-provided health insurance at the end of the month, Associated Press reported.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Aaron's (AAN) extraordinary shareholders meeting, General Mills' (GIS) annual meeting, and Brookfield Business Partners' (BBU) Investor Day.

Envestnet (ENV) will hold a special shareholder meeting to vote on the buyout offer from Bain Capital.

AutoZone (AZO) will hold its earnings call at 10am. In the past, the management update has led to share price jolts across the broad auto retail sector. Motorcar Parts (MPAA) and Standard Motor (SMP) are two suppliers to AutoZone that move in tandem with it about 75% of the time following earnings reports. Options trading implies a 6% swing in share price for AutoZone after it reports.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 2.5% at $72/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.2% at $63,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is up 0.6 %.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares slipped as much as 11%, following the pricing of its previously announced public offering of approximately 54M shares at $9.25 per share.

On today’s economic calendar:

9:00 am Fed's Michelle Bowman will speak on the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy at the Kentucky Bankers Association Annual Convention

9:00 am FHFA House Price Index

1:00 pm Money Supply

