Lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is facing many strong threats, and the outlook for lithium prices is highly uncertain. Moreover, the valuation of ALB is quite elevated in light of these threats and uncertainties. As a result of this situation, I recommend
Sell Albemarle Amid Strong Threats, Uncertainties
Summary
- Albemarle faces significant threats and uncertainties, particularly from the rising popularity of plug-in-hybrid vehicles which use less lithium than EVs.
- The valuation of ALB stock is elevated given these threats and the uncertain outlook for lithium prices.
- Lithium prices are expected to remain low for the foreseeable future.
- Due to these factors, I recommend that investors sell ALB stock.
