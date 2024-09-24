My history of rating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been strong. In January 2024, I put out a Sell rating on the premises of overvaluation. The stock has lost 53.50% in price since that analysis. In June 2024, I put out a
Qualcomm Acquiring Elements Of Intel Could Support Western Manufacturing
Summary
- Qualcomm is looking at potentially taking over Intel or buying parts of its business. I believe that if this is executed strategically, it could be highly beneficial to both parties.
- Capital raised by Intel could be used to strengthen its position in Western foundries, improving the global economic stability in relation to the balance of manufacturing power.
- Consensus estimates for Intel's EPS and revenue growth show great improvement on the horizon for FY25. As a result, I expect we could see a 30%+ 12-month return from now.
- Over the long term, annual returns are likely to be more moderate as a result of a protracted, difficult challenge on management's hands amid TSMC competition and current contractions.
