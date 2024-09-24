Qualcomm Acquiring Elements Of Intel Could Support Western Manufacturing

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.83K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Qualcomm is looking at potentially taking over Intel or buying parts of its business. I believe that if this is executed strategically, it could be highly beneficial to both parties.
  • Capital raised by Intel could be used to strengthen its position in Western foundries, improving the global economic stability in relation to the balance of manufacturing power.
  • Consensus estimates for Intel's EPS and revenue growth show great improvement on the horizon for FY25. As a result, I expect we could see a 30%+ 12-month return from now.
  • Over the long term, annual returns are likely to be more moderate as a result of a protracted, difficult challenge on management's hands amid TSMC competition and current contractions.

US sanctions on the production of Chinese microchips. Prohibition of Chinese microelectronics and communication systems.

Sergo2

My history of rating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been strong. In January 2024, I put out a Sell rating on the premises of overvaluation. The stock has lost 53.50% in price since that analysis. In June 2024, I put out a

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.83K Followers
Oliver Rodzianko is an investment analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he is frequently featured in the platform’s "Must Reads." His work is also syndicated by GuruFocus to Forbes, expanding his visibility in the financial community. Oliver regularly contributes to The Motley Fool UK, offering insights to a novice audience, and occasionally writes for TipRanks, where he delivers deep, high-quality analysis for advanced readers. His research expertise combines traditional fundamental analysis with advanced proprietary data tools, with an investment philosophy rooted in value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price strategies. Increasingly, he focuses on small-cap and micro-cap companies. Oliver manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical business practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News