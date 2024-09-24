IGM: A Solid Tech ETF To Capitalize On Bull Run

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.48K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • I initiate coverage of IGM with a buy rating due to strong fundamentals, earnings growth, and economic recovery, despite high valuations.
  • The Fed's rate cut and economic recovery boost optimism, with historical trends suggesting a continued uptrend in the S&P 500 and tech stocks.
  • IGM offers diversified exposure to tech stocks across 11 industries, including undervalued mid and small caps, positioning it for strong returns.
  • IGM's recent performance and diversified portfolio make it a better option than concentrated ETFs like XLK.

Charging Bull

mizoula

The S&P 500 and iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) appear to be in a solid position to extend the bull run following a higher than expected rate cut. In addition, other key fundamental factors, including earnings growth and economic

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.48K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IGM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IGM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IGM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News