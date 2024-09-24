The S&P 500 and iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) appear to be in a solid position to extend the bull run following a higher than expected rate cut. In addition, other key fundamental factors, including earnings growth and economic
IGM: A Solid Tech ETF To Capitalize On Bull Run
Summary
- I initiate coverage of IGM with a buy rating due to strong fundamentals, earnings growth, and economic recovery, despite high valuations.
- The Fed's rate cut and economic recovery boost optimism, with historical trends suggesting a continued uptrend in the S&P 500 and tech stocks.
- IGM offers diversified exposure to tech stocks across 11 industries, including undervalued mid and small caps, positioning it for strong returns.
- IGM's recent performance and diversified portfolio make it a better option than concentrated ETFs like XLK.
