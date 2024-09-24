In my investing career, I have learned that quality is just as important of a consideration as valuation. The simultaneous presence of high-quality and a reasonable/discounted valuation usually bodes well for investment performance.
AstraZeneca: Buy This Big Pharma Stock At A Discount Now
Summary
- AstraZeneca possesses all the key qualities of a qualitative dividend stock.
- The company topped the analyst consensus for net revenue and matched the analyst consensus for core EPS in Q2.
- AstraZeneca boasts a balance sheet that's A-rated by S&P.
- The pharmaceutical could be trading at a 9% discount to fair value.
- AstraZeneca looks primed to post nearly 30% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
