Nu Holdings: We're Still Betting Big On Brazil's Banking Giant
Summary
- We've been bullish on Nu Holdings stock since the start of the year, and shares are up significantly in that time. The company's Q2 report has only solidified our thesis.
- NU's digital banking model in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico has driven efficient client growth and high margins, positioning it well for future expansion.
- Shares of NU are reasonably priced at 6x FWD sales.
- While we advocate a stock position, selling put options on NU can also generate a significant yield for income investors, offering a win-win setup no matter your investing goals.
- We reiterate our 'Strong Buy' rating on NU.
