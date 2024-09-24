Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

everythingpossible

Performance - USD (%)

Returns 2Q24 (Cumulative) YTD (Cumulative) 1 Yr (Cumulative) 3 Yr (Annualized) 5 Yr (Annualized) 10 Yr (Annualized) Since Inception (06/25/20) Class I Shares 4.12 13.47 19.06 4.09 - - 12.49 Class T Shares 4.04 13.42 18.99 3.96 — — 12.33 Class N Shares 4.16 13.61 19.26 4.21 — — 12.60 Class A Shares @ NAV 4.05 13.38 18.82 3.92 — — 12.30 Class A Shares @ MOP -1.93 6.86 11.99 1.89 — — 10.66 MSCI World Index SM 2.63 11.75 20.19 6.86 — — 14.19

Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.

Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus) Class I: Gross 1.98, Net 1.01 Class T: Gross 2.44, Net 1.11 Class N: Gross 1.97, Net 0.86 Class A: Gross 3.24, Net 1.21 Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for a one-year period commencing on January 26, 2024. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.

Investment environment

The second quarter started tepidly for equities, with share price declines in many markets as stronger-than-expected inflation data (especially in the U.S.) raised the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Inflation news improved as the quarter progressed. Coupled with continued strong corporate earnings growth, this led to renewed investor optimism, which was reflected in solid performance across most equity markets.

European equities were the main laggards, as French President Macron’s decision to call a snap election raised fears that the far-right National Rally party would leap ahead to a strong lead.

Mega-cap information technology (IT) stocks drove a significant portion of market returns, as investor excitement over the potential economic impact of AI continued to build. This meant that growth stocks continued their outperformance against value stocks for the year, which was also reflected in sector performance, with IT and communication services leading by a significant margin. By contrast, the weakest sectors included materials, real estate, and consumer discretionary. Materials was negatively impacted by lower metal prices, and real estate by continued concerns regarding weakness in the property market.

AI and electrification trends were exemplified again this quarter. Many of the hyperscaler companies – large cloud service providers such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta – announced significant capital expenditure increases as they prepare for greater AI demand. Meanwhile, Apple finally announced its plans to integrate AI into its products.

While AI promises to advance economic efficiency and quality of life in many areas, the challenges of powering AI and the greater intensity on the electric grid remain vital issues. There are key bottlenecks within this landscape, including the availability of graphics processing units (GPUs), labor, transformers, and permitting. As such, companies – including several within the portfolio – with electrification products and solutions continued their strong performance over the quarter.

We remain focused on using our multidisciplinary approach to find durable trends and innovative companies that are deeply embedded in them. The recent share price gains in some AI stocks have been dramatic, but this phenomenon aligns with our thesis that innovation, sustainable development, and the compounding of capital are closely linked. We note the current political uncertainty related to the various elections around the world this year, and our bottom-up stock selection process aims to capitalize on such macro-related volatility.

Portfolio review

An overweight position in IT and underweight positions in consumer discretionary and materials were beneficial to relative performance, helping to offset the drag on relative results from an overweight position in industrials and underweight in communication services.

Stock selection was strong, mainly related to holdings in industrials and utilities. Within industrials, the largest positive contributors to relative performance were locomotive manufacturer Wabtec and telecom cable manufacturer Prysmian. In utilities, the top contributor on a relative basis was renewable energy developer Boralex. These contributions offset negative stock selection in IT, where the portfolio's zero weighting in one of the top hyperscaler companies detracted from relative returns, as did positions in Keysight Technologies and Autodesk.

At the stock level, the largest contributors to relative performance were GPU company NVIDIA and Prysmian.

NVIDIA is a critical business within the AI value chain. With a new product cycle on the horizon and increased customer spending, in our view, the company is well placed to benefit from continued earnings upgrades. NVIDIA’s GPUs are significantly more energy efficient than alternative chip components, hence helping to reduce carbon emissions. In addition, these products play an essential role in AI and automation, both of which offer scope for improvements to quality of life.

Prysmian reported improved margins in the first quarter while its management also reconfirmed previous earnings guidance for the full year. Cables are the backbone of electrification; they are essential for the further proliferation of renewables, including onshore/offshore wind and solar, data centers, and interconnectors for transmission grids. Given that renewable energy is intermittent, long-distance interconnectors allow higher utilization of renewable resources, leading to lower curtailments of such resources as well as reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Notable detractors included clinical research organization (CRO) Icon and design software company Autodesk.

Despite reporting strong quarterly results and solid performance in the preceding 12-months, Icon shares weakened over the period. Its share price recovered after the company held its investor day, where it guided to accelerated medium-term revenue growth of 7-10% annually through to 2027 and committed to robust margin expansion. As a CRO, Icon helps pharmaceutical companies manage the human trial process that supports the development of new drugs and devices, helping to save lives and improve the quality of life.

Autodesk's share price fell following the company’s announcement that it would not be able to file its annual results within the required time period. The share price staged a partial recovery after the company announced that no restatement of any financial statement was required, although it did reassign its chief financial officer to another role. Its quarterly results also exceeded market expectations. Autodesk’s software is used by architects and engineers worldwide. The software enables customers to optimize designs and significantly reduces energy usage and materials waste.

Manager outlook

The quarter marked a persistence of strong momentum in AI and its derivative themes, including electrification, which have been key drivers of portfolio performance. The increasing adoption of AI and the concomitant rise in demand for data centers is a powerful multiyear secular theme, leading to greater intensity on the electric grid as a result of higher power demand.

We are mindful of the potential for rising carbon emissions due to the growth of AI, and we are paying close attention to the decarbonization commitments of companies such as Microsoft. While we expect there will be upward pressure on emissions in the short term, we believe that AI will yield a net positive benefit to decarbonization goals (through innovation and productivity impacts), and we are confident the increased power demands will ultimately be met through greater investment in cleaner energy.

Beyond AI and its derivative plays, we are judiciously managing correlated risks within our portfolio in order to position the strategy for continued outperformance. Over the last 12 months, we also have been focused on finding uncorrelated investment ideas that are beneficial to the diversification of our risk profile and maintained positions in several holdings that have underperformed and whose fundamental investment theses we believe have remained unchanged. We also have maintained our investments that are exposed to the electrification of transport. While the current picture for electric vehicles is somewhat mixed, we believe this is just a temporary lull. Furthermore, our investments are concentrated in the supply chain, where we see attractive valuations and where the companies are also benefiting from healthy demand in hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

While this is a year of elevated political change across the world, we remain confident in our outlook. Inflationary pressures continue to subside, and monetary policy is on a more accommodative trajectory. Irrespective of political outcomes, the secular trends we are focused on continue to progress and unfold, and we believe that any market corrections will present opportunities to invest.

Portfolio

Top Contributors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Nvidia Corp 6.64 0.84 Prysmian Spa (OTCPK:PRYMF) 1.59 0.25 Wabtec Corp 4.23 0.23 Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) 2.05 0.16 Boralex Inc (OTCPK:BRLXF) 1.36 0.16

Top Detractors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Icon Plc 2.84 -0.29 Autodesk Inc (ADSK) 1.47 -0.22 Core & Main Inc (CNM) 1.25 -0.22 Mastercard Inc (MA) 2.37 -0.21 Keysight Technologies I (KEYS) 1.29 -0.21

The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.