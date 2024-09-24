For decades, income investors have had a strong bias toward utilities, which offer above-market average returns and tend to be relatively stable, beyond a few obvious outliers. They're generally not a bad choice, though naturally, they are not uniformly well-priced.
Exelon Is A Reasonably Priced Utility For Income Investors
Summary
- Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company with diverse holdings in major US cities, offering stability and income potential for investors.
- Exelon trades at a price/book ratio of 1.54, below the sector median, and has a P/E ratio of 16.45, indicating better value.
- The company shows slow but steady revenue and net income growth, with a forward P/E of 15.31 and a yield of 3.77%, surpassing the sector median.
- Despite noteworthy debt, Exelon’s positive cash flow and consistent dividend growth make it a strong buy for income investors in the utility sector.
