Janus Henderson Growth And Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance - USD (%)

Returns 2Q24 (Cumulative) YTD (Cumulative) 1 Yr (Cumulative) 3 Yr (Annualized) 5 Yr (Annualized) 10 Yr (Annualized) Since Inception (05/15/91) Class I Shares 1.58 8.73 14.97 7.45 11.62 11.31 10.96 Class T Shares 1.53 8.64 14.79 7.28 11.45 11.14 10.87 Class N Shares 1.60 8.78 15.06 7.53 11.71 11.32 10.93 Class A Shares @ NAV 1.50 8.58 14.62 7.12 11.29 11.02 10.79 Class A Shares @ MOP -4.34 2.34 8.03 5.02 9.98 10.36 10.60 S&P 500® Index 4.28 15.29 24.56 10.01 15.04 12.86 10.66

Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.

Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus) Class I: Gross 0.70, Net 0.70 Class T: Gross 0.87, Net 0.87 Class N: Gross 0.63, Net 0.62 Class A: Gross 1.01, Net 1.01 Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for a one-year period commencing on January 26, 2024. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.

Investment environment

Following a very strong first quarter, U.S. equities continued gains in the second quarter.

Inflation moderated but remained above central bank target levels. This led to uncertainty over the timing of potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. However, the 10-year Treasury bond yield retreated off April highs as investors grew more hopeful that slower economic growth and easing core inflation could lead the Fed to cut interest rates in the coming months.

The market advance was relatively narrow, driven by mega-cap technology stocks with AI exposure. That said, first-quarter earnings and guidance for the second quarter were broadly solid and supportive of market gains.

While economic news was generally positive, there were signs that higher living costs were putting a strain on consumer spending.

Portfolio review

In the second quarter, dividend stocks continued to lag the broader market. Our emphasis on high-quality, dividend-growth stocks hindered relative performance in a momentum-driven market, led by non- or lower-dividend- paying mega-cap technology stocks. Not owning a leading chip manufacturer, primarily because of its immaterial dividend

did not align with our strategy’s process, hurt relative performance since the stock was a significant contributor to benchmark performance. Similarly, Google parent Alphabet's gains occurred before it began paying dividends and before it aligned with our strategy.

In terms of stock-specific performance attribution, semiconductor manufacturing equipment company KLA was a top contributor. The company delivered solid earnings results and an even more impressive outlook with growth set to accelerate through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. Broadly, the outlook for wafer fabrication equipment is constructive, fueled by enthusiasm for the industry's role in enabling the AI ecosystem. KLA is viewed as a beneficiary of the demand for leading-edge chips, many of which require the company’s process and controls services for production.

Enterprise software company Oracle was also a top contributor. The company reported revenue and bottom line metrics that were in line to slightly below consensus; however, it also reported record bookings for new business. This accelerating revenue growth outlook is being driven by AI cloud infrastructure deals and boosted sentiment in the stock. Also, the company continues to do a good job returning capital back to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

Consulting firm Accenture was a top detractor from performance. The company’s growth has slowed due to a shift in IT spending toward AI and away from legacy software projects. Although the company’s effort to grow new generative AI consulting business has been successful, it hasn't offset declines elsewhere in the business.

Starbucks was another top detractor. Broadly, the restaurant industry is facing challenges from reduced sales as consumer spending has weakened among certain household segments. More specifically, efforts to cover increased labor, food, and beverage costs through price hikes have met resistance with lower- and middle-income customers.

Additionally, Starbucks has struggled to attract more customers due to internal problems, which factored into our decision to exit the position.

Manager outlook

As we enter the second half of the year, there is a lot to be positive about in the U.S. economy, with unemployment remaining low and solid job growth. Households are feeling the impact of inflation and are being more selective in their consumption, however, we still believe consumer balance sheets remain relatively healthy and should contribute to a strong overall economic backdrop.

Equity markets have embraced this optimism, pricing in a soft landing scenario. Year-over-year S&P 500 earnings estimates are up over 10% for this year and next, which appear realistic based on our company interactions.

However, we believe the realization of these estimates hinges on two critical factors: productivity and innovation.

Recent gains in U.S. labor productivity are particularly encouraging. Nonfarm labor productivity has increased from 2.4% to 2.9% year over year in each of the past three quarters, significantly above the 1.5% 10-year average. This uptick bodes well for corporate margins and may help mitigate inflationary pressures. The productivity gains are particularly evident among tech and internet firms, many of which streamlined operations while maintaining or growing revenues.

To capitalize on productivity trends, we’re focused on two key areas: AI infrastructure providers, which offer enabling technologies like semiconductors and AI services, and large-scale companies leveraging these technologies to improve productivity, product development, and customer service. Companies across various sectors are finding new ways to leverage AI to improve efficiency and focus on growth potential.

While AI dominates innovation discussions, we see breakthroughs extending beyond tech into sectors like health care. Innovations are emerging in gene editing, AI-based diagnostics, and genetic screening technologies. The continued investment in R&D within healthcare is expected to drive growth and differentiation among companies in the sector.

Looking at other sectors, we see opportunities in consumer discretionary and capital markets. E-commerce continues to grow rapidly, and companies exposed to global travel trends remain favorable. We anticipate an improvement in capital market activity as interest rates stabilize, benefiting investment banks and companies facilitating these transactions.

Key economic risks we are watching include consumer spending trends and the dampening effects that higher interest rates can have on long-cycle capital spending. Consumer spending, while still resilient, has shown signs of a slight slowdown in certain areas. High-income consumers with strong asset positions continue to spend, particularly on travel and experiences, while more leveraged consumers are being selective in their spending choices. The construction industry is another area of focus, with weakening data outside of data centers. This includes housing, multifamily homes, and manufacturing capacity. However, government and nonresidential spending has remained robust, due to data center and chip manufacturing plant buildouts.

Our focus remains on companies providing attractive current income and growth potential. We believe our emphasis on companies with consistent cash flows and healthy balance sheets can help buffer shareholder returns in the event economic demand is weaker than anticipated.

Portfolio

Top Contributors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Top Detractors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Kla Corp (KLAC) 4.08 0.45 Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) 3.80 -0.70 Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) 2.40 0.15 Alphabet Inc (GOOG) 1.63 -0.56 Oracle Corp (ORCL) 1.85 0.12 Nike Inc (NKE) 1.72 -0.35 Applied Materials In (AMAT) 1.21 0.10 Apple Inc (AAPL) 4.54 -0.28 Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 10.70 0.08 Starbucks Corp (SBUX) 0.65 -0.27

The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.