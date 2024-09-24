EWG: Germany's Structural Headwinds Persist
Summary
- Germany faces chronic underinvestment, weak productivity, aging demographics, geopolitical tensions, and poor performance in key export markets like China.
- Analysts predict minimal economic growth for Germany in 2024, with slight improvement expected in 2025-2026.
- Investors should remain cautious about German equities. The risk/reward outlook is skewed towards risk due to ongoing deindustrialization and other economic challenges Germany is facing these days.
