Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) owns almost 30% of global foundry market, leading in 3nm, 5nm and 7nm process technologies. The company anticipates the capacity utilization will increase in the second half of FY24, which will potentially improve the overall growth in
Taiwan Semiconductor: 2nm And A16 Leading The Foundry Game; Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- TSMC leads the global foundry market with advanced 3nm, 5nm, and 7nm technologies; 2nm and A16 processes will secure long-term market leadership.
- Capacity utilization is expected to rise in H2 FY24, boosting near-term growth; a one-year target price of US$200 per share is set.
- Potential UAE expansion and U.S. manufacturing facilities will drive long-term growth; TSMC is well-positioned to gain market share in advanced electronics and AI.
- Key risks include U.S. government pressure on Nvidia and Apple to use Intel foundries and rising CAPEX impacting free cash flow in FY25.
