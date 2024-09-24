Janus Henderson High-Yield Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

High-Yield Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (12/29/95)
|
Class I Shares (MUTF:JHYFX)
|
1.43
|
3.22
|
9.56
|
-0.08
|
2.79
|
3.36
|
6.53
|
Class T Shares (MUTF:JAHYX)
|
1.40
|
3.30
|
9.43
|
-0.21
|
2.65
|
3.22
|
6.45
|
Class N Shares (MUTF:JHYNX)
|
1.60
|
3.42
|
9.68
|
0.02
|
2.89
|
3.46
|
6.56
|
Class A Shares (MUTF:JHYAX) @ NAV
|
1.53
|
3.27
|
9.34
|
-0.27
|
2.54
|
3.09
|
6.36
|
Class A Shares @ MOP
|
-3.30
|
-1.64
|
4.15
|
-1.88
|
1.55
|
2.59
|
6.18
|
Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index
|
1.09
|
2.58
|
10.44
|
1.64
|
3.92
|
4.31
|
6.53
|
Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 4.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.
Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus)
Class I: Gross 0.76, Net 0.74 Class T: Gross 0.90, Net 0.88 Class N: Gross 0.65, Net 0.63 Class A: Gross 1.01, Net 0.98
Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for at least a one-year period commencing on October 27, 2023. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees.
Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.
Investment environment
The U.S. high-yield market posted a positive quarterly return, with the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index rising 1.09%. A couple of sticky inflation prints and continued economic resilience drove yields higher early in the quarter, as investors were forced to reconsider the expected pace of rate cuts forecasted for 2024. In the back half of the quarter, yields retraced their earlier losses as inflation returned to its downward trend, and the Federal Reserve (Fed) continued to signal that they would start cutting rates in 2024. While jobs growth remained healthy, other economic data showed signs that the labor market is coming back into better balance and that economic growth is cooling. The yield on the U.S. 5-year Treasury (US5Y) ended the quarter at 4.33% relative to 4.22% at the end of March. Corporate high-yield credit spreads ended the quarter slightly wider at 309 basis points.
Portfolio review
High-yield credit spreads widened slightly during the quarter but remained tight by historical standards due to ongoing economic resilience, healthy supply-demand dynamics, and strong corporate fundamentals. While the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate has slowed somewhat, we believe positive growth coupled with expected rate cuts in the second half of 2024 will be supportive of U.S. high yield. Importantly, inflation has peaked and is trending toward the Fed's target, albeit slowly.
While high-yield bonds delivered positive excess returns over the period, valuations are pricing in a favorable outlook. Notwithstanding, we believe the yields available are attractive and may continue to support investor demand.
Our outperformance for the period was driven by security selection within our high-yield corporate holdings. We also started rotating some of our corporate credit exposure into loans as they offer attractive value relative to high-yield corporates. Our exposure to loans further contributed.
At an industry level, our allocations to cable satellites, wirelines, transportation, and technology contributed, while pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and healthcare detracted.
On an individual issuer basis, our underweight to index- constituent CSC Holdings (OTCPK:CSHJF) contributed, as the cable operator's debt was downgraded to CCC due to its intention to restructure its balance sheet. FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) contributed as the critical infrastructure investor's bonds generated attractive income, while the price of their bonds also moved higher.
Individual detractors included Surgery Partners (SGRY), which owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the U.S. Surgery Partners has come under pressure following some insider selling and scaled-back earnings expectations. Univision (UVN) underperformed alongside the broader media entertainment sector, and existing bonds widened on the announcement of a new bond issue.
Nonetheless, we continue to be constructive on the television network due to its leading share in Spanish language content, favorable demographic trends, and expected deleveraging as its ViX (streaming) service achieves and grows profitability.
Manager outlook
As we look toward the latter half of 2024, market participants are grappling with questions of when and by how much the Fed will cut rates. The central bank remains committed to its data-dependent stance, and as a result, rates markets continue to fluctuate with each relevant data release.
Presently, expectations are for one to two rate cuts in 2024.
While economic growth, jobs growth, and corporate earnings have been robust, we are starting to see some softening in the economy and the labor market. We do not believe this is cause for investor concern. Rather, we see the slowing of the economy as the key to bringing inflation back to target, ultimately unlocking rate cuts. Simply put, the economy appears to be slowly slowing but not stalling.
We still believe we are at the beginning of a Fed rate-cutting cycle. While the start date and cadence may be open questions, the fact that the Fed is shifting cycles is positive for fixed income markets in the long run, both from a returns and diversification perspective.
We acknowledge that corporate high-yield spreads are tight versus historical metrics, but the favorable macroeconomic environment, coupled with strong technicals and fundamentals, continues to support these valuation levels. We are closely monitoring valuations in light of the economic landscape and are ready to adjust as required should conditions change. Additionally, we are finding attractive opportunities in the primary issue market.
In summary, we believe that attractive yields, coupled with a resilient economy and jobs market, could continue to drive strong investor demand for the high-yield sector.
Portfolio
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Fund
|
8.82
|
FTAI Infra Escrow Holdings LLC 10.50 06/01/2027
|
1.88
|
Medline Borrower LP 5.25 10/01/2029
|
1.79
|
Cargo Aircraft Management Inc 4.75 02/01/2028
|
1.58
|
Seagate (STX) HDD Cayman 9.63 12/01/2032
|
1.52
|
Carnival Corp (CCL) 6.00 05/01/2029
|
1.49
|
Standard Industries Inc/NJ 3.38 01/15/2031
|
1.42
|
Heartland Dental LLC / Heartland Dental Finance Corp 10.5004/30/2028
|
1.30
|
TransDigm Inc 4.88 05/01/2029
|
1.22
|
US LONG BOND(CBT) Sep24 SEP 24
|
1.16
|
Total
|
22.18
|
Definitions
Basis point ('bp') equals 1/100 of a percentage point. 1 bp = 0.01%, 100 bps = 1%.
Credit spread is the difference in yield between securities with similar maturity but different credit quality. Widening spreads generally indicate deteriorating creditworthiness of corporate borrowers, and narrowing indicate improving.
Credit quality ratings reflect the middle rating received from Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch, where all three agencies have provided a rating. If only two agencies rate a security, the lowest rating is used. If only one agency rates a security, that rating is used. Ratings are measured on a scale that ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest).
Diversification neither assures a profit nor eliminates the risk of experiencing investment losses.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is a government monetary policy occasionally used to decrease the money supply by either selling government securities or letting them mature and removing them from its cash balances.
5-year Treasury yield is the interest rate on U.S. Treasury bonds that will mature five years from the date of purchase.
Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.
Performance for Class A and I Shares that includes periods prior to 7/6/09 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of the Fund or a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details.
Performance for Class N Shares that includes periods prior to 5/31/12 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of the Fund or a predecessor fund. See the Fund's prospectus for further details.
Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares.
The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes.
Holdings are subject to change without notice.
For fixed income portfolios, relative contribution compares the excess return of an issuer in the portfolio to the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark and the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark to the benchmark overall, factoring in any difference in weight. Attribution is calculated by geometrically linking daily returns for the portfolio and index. Performance attribution and contribution discussion are representative of returns gross of advisory fees and do not represent actual performance. Source: Bloomberg
There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.
Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. The bond market is volatile. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. The return of principal is not guaranteed, and prices may decline if an issuer fails to make timely payments or its credit strength weakens.
High-yield or "junk" bonds involve a greater risk of default and price volatility and can experience sudden and sharp price swings.
Derivatives can be more volatile and sensitive to economic or market changes than other investments, which could result in losses exceeding the original investment and magnified by leverage.
Short sales are speculative transactions with potentially unlimited losses, and the use of leverage can magnify the effect of losses.
Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") factors are integrated into the investment process by focusing on those ESG factors considered most likely to have a material impact on the financial performance of the issuers. ESG factors are one of many considerations in the investment decision-making process and may not be determinative in deciding to include or exclude an investment.
Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the US dollar-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC.
Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
