Janus Henderson High-Yield Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Definitions Basis point ('bp') equals 1/100 of a percentage point. 1 bp = 0.01%, 100 bps = 1%. Credit spread is the difference in yield between securities with similar maturity but different credit quality. Widening spreads generally indicate deteriorating creditworthiness of corporate borrowers, and narrowing indicate improving. Credit quality ratings reflect the middle rating received from Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch, where all three agencies have provided a rating. If only two agencies rate a security, the lowest rating is used. If only one agency rates a security, that rating is used. Ratings are measured on a scale that ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest). Diversification neither assures a profit nor eliminates the risk of experiencing investment losses. Quantitative tightening (QT) is a government monetary policy occasionally used to decrease the money supply by either selling government securities or letting them mature and removing them from its cash balances. 5-year Treasury yield is the interest rate on U.S. Treasury bonds that will mature five years from the date of purchase. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Performance for Class A and I Shares that includes periods prior to 7/6/09 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of the Fund or a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details. Performance for Class N Shares that includes periods prior to 5/31/12 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of the Fund or a predecessor fund. See the Fund's prospectus for further details. Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares. The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. Holdings are subject to change without notice. For fixed income portfolios, relative contribution compares the excess return of an issuer in the portfolio to the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark and the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark to the benchmark overall, factoring in any difference in weight. Attribution is calculated by geometrically linking daily returns for the portfolio and index. Performance attribution and contribution discussion are representative of returns gross of advisory fees and do not represent actual performance. Source: Bloomberg There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. The bond market is volatile. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. The return of principal is not guaranteed, and prices may decline if an issuer fails to make timely payments or its credit strength weakens. High-yield or "junk" bonds involve a greater risk of default and price volatility and can experience sudden and sharp price swings. Derivatives can be more volatile and sensitive to economic or market changes than other investments, which could result in losses exceeding the original investment and magnified by leverage. Short sales are speculative transactions with potentially unlimited losses, and the use of leverage can magnify the effect of losses. Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") factors are integrated into the investment process by focusing on those ESG factors considered most likely to have a material impact on the financial performance of the issuers. ESG factors are one of many considerations in the investment decision-making process and may not be determinative in deciding to include or exclude an investment. Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the US dollar-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.