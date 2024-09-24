Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a company that…OK, if you are a Seeking Alpha reader or simply a human in the developed world, you know what Tesla is and what it does. You also know who founded the company, and you
Tesla Looks Like A Rocket Launch, Pun Intended (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Despite my dividend focus, Tesla's technical breakout from a long period of narrowing volatility has captured my attention for potential short-to-intermediate term gains.
- Tesla's high volatility, about 4x that of the S&P 500, presents a unique opportunity for outsized returns, but with significant risk. That risk can be controlled. I explain how.
- My approach involves a small initial position, closely monitored, with the potential for leveraging ETFs if the breakout proves successful.
- While TSLA doesn't fit my typical dividend strategy, its potential for significant price movement warrants a speculative position in my trading account.
