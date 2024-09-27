EPR Properties: Poised To Benefit From Lower Interest Rates And Changing Consumer Habits

Summary

  • EPR Properties stands to benefit from changing consumer habits post-pandemic due to their focus on experiential real estate like hot springs, spas, resorts, and indoor karting.
  • Despite a decline in FFO and AFFO year-over-year, EPR's dividend remains well-covered with a payout ratio of 71%, showing financial resilience.
  • EPR's balance sheet is solid with investment-grade credit ratings, low net debt to EBITDA, and significant undrawn liquidity, ensuring financial stability.
  • While downgrading from a strong buy to a buy due to recent price appreciation, EPR still offers long-term upside with a P/AFFO multiple of 10.08x.
  • Due to their focus on experiential real estate, EPR will likely see their financials negatively impacted should the economy see a recession.
Hand holding cash money on Eiffel background with note written BUY EXPERIENCES, NOT THINGS means money can buy satisfaction from experiential purchases - travel, entertainment - than material buying

ariya j/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although the pandemic of 2020 seems like forever ago, it changed the way consumers conduct business, or in short, see the future. Now we buy more items online and pick them up in store and seek experiences



