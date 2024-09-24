Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Q2 2024 Commentary

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Returns 2Q24 (Cumulative) YTD (Cumulative) 1 Yr (Cumulative) 3 Yr (Annualized) 5 Yr (Annualized) 10 Yr (Annualized) Since Inception (09/13/18) ETF @ NAV 0.23 -0.77 2.53 -2.48 0.10 — 1.11 ETF @ Market Price 0.32 -0.68 2.51 -2.49 0.11 — 1.12 Bloomberg U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index 0.07 -0.98 2.12 -2.92 -0.32 — 0.37 Click to enlarge

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (when NAV is normally determined for most ETFs), and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply and will reduce returns. Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Click to enlarge

Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus) Gross 0.26, Net 0.23 Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to through at least February 28, 2025. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Click to enlarge

A couple of sticky inflation prints and continued economic resilience drove yields higher early in the quarter, as investors were forced to reconsider the expected pace of rate cuts forecasted for 2024. In the back half of the quarter, yields retraced their earlier losses as inflation returned to its downward trend, and the Fed continued to signal that they would start cutting rates in 2024.

While jobs growth remained healthy, other economic data showed signs that the labor market is coming back into better balance and that economic growth is cooling.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury ended the quarter at 4.40% relative to 4.20% at the end of March. Spreads on mortgage-backed securities (MBS) ended unchanged at 48 basis points. The rate on a 30-year conventional mortgage ended at 7.26%.

While MBS were volatile during the quarter as investors grappled with expectations for future rate cuts, spreads ended the period unchanged. Interest rate volatility touched a two-year low in May but remained elevated by historical standards. We believe that the overall level of rate volatility is likely to come down once the Fed officially starts cutting rates, which should be a positive for the MBS market. We also expect the inverted yield curve to normalize – or steepen – once rate cuts begin, which historically has been a positive for agency MBS.

Our strategic overweight to higher-coupon bonds contributed as rates ended the quarter higher. Our allocation to non-agency mortgages with strong fundamentals also contributed, as the sector outperformed agency MBS during the period.

From a supply perspective, we anticipate origination to continue to be muted in the near term, as mortgage rates remain near multi-decade highs. As such, we believe the supply outlook for MBS is positive and should provide some support to spread levels. Additionally, the Federal Housing Finance Agency recently approved Freddie Mac’s second-lien program. While the program is still in the pilot phase, we believe the addition of a second-lien option for homeowners could meaningfully reduce cash-out prepayments over time. We consider the anticipated lower prepayment rates as another positive for the agency MBS market.

As we look toward the latter half of 2024, market participants are wrestling with questions of when and by how much the Fed will cut rates. The central bank remains committed to its data-dependent stance, and as a result, rates markets continue to fluctuate with each relevant data release. Presently, expectations are for one to two rate cuts in 2024.

While economic growth, jobs growth, and corporate earnings have been robust, we are starting to see some softening in the economy and the labor market. We do not believe this is cause for investor concern. Rather, we see the slowing of the economy as the key to bringing inflation back to target, ultimately unlocking rate cuts. Simply put, the economy appears to be gradually slowing but not stalling.

We still believe we are at the beginning of a Fed rate-cutting cycle. While the start date and cadence may be open questions, the fact that the Fed is shifting cycles is positive for fixed income markets in the long run, both from a returns and diversification perspective.

While the outlook has continued to improve and the soft landing appears to be the most likely outcome, we do expect the economy to gradually slow to below-trend growth. Adding duration now through MBS may provide much-needed defensive characteristics for portfolios if economic growth slows more than expected. Just as MBS were more adversely affected by rising rates and high interest rate volatility in the preceding couple of years, we anticipate that this trend reversing may provide an additional tailwind for returns going forward.

