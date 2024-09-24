Google: Online Search Unlikely To Be Disrupted By SearchGPT
Summary
- Alphabet's vertically integrated search model and extensive network create significant entry barriers, making it difficult for AI-powered search engines like SearchGPT to disrupt Google Search.
- Despite Microsoft's AI-powered Bing, its market share growth has been minimal, reinforcing the strength and dominance of Google Search.
- AI-powered search engines are not new; Alphabet's AI Overviews already offer similar functionalities, making the impact of new AI entrants limited.
- I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for Alphabet with a fair value of $215 per share, expecting 14% revenue growth driven by Google Cloud and Search.
