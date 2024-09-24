The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) has returned a decent 6.2% annualized since I last covered the fund in June 2023. The ETF has outperformed cash due to the decline in interest rate expectations, which
VTIP: Well Placed As Fed Easing Risks Reigniting Inflation
Summary
- VTIP ETF has returned 6.2% annualized since June 2023, outperforming cash due to the fall in real yields seen over this period.
- The ETF holds Treasury Inflation Protected Securities with an average maturity of 2.5 years, which have an average yield to maturity of 2.3%.
- Rising inflation pressures since the Fed's rate cut suggest VTIP will continue to outperform cash and bonds as inflation expectations recover.
- The VTIP also looks attractive relative to US risk assets given their low yields, particularly if we see inflation pressures resume.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.