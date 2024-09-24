One of the biggest covered call ETF failures in this decade so far is definitely the Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI). At first, NUSI was appealing to many investors due to its high yield and how
NUSI: New Strategy Shows Promise, But Consider Alternatives
Summary
- NUSI's initial appeal due to high yield and crash protection faltered in 2022, revealing weaknesses in its rigid options collar strategy.
- Recent strategy adjustments by NEOS Investments have improved NUSI's performance, offering better upside and downside protection through a more flexible, rule-based options system.
- Despite improved performance, NUSI's yield has dropped to 7%, making it less attractive compared to other NASDAQ 100 covered call funds with higher yields.
- Given NUSI's unproven new strategy in down markets, I rate it a Hold as other funds with similar yields have already shown results in lowering downside in bear markets.
