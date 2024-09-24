Janus Henderson Overseas ADR Managed Account Q2 2024 Commentary

Overseas ADR Managed Account Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (01/01/16)
|
Composite (pure gross*)
|
1.64
|
11.42
|
14.76
|
5.05
|
11.38
|
-
|
8.98
|
Composite ('net')
|
0.89
|
9.81
|
11.44
|
1.99
|
8.15
|
-
|
5.82
|
MSCI All Country World ex USA Index SM
|
1.17
|
6.04
|
12.17
|
0.97
|
6.05
|
-
|
6.94
|
Past performance cannot guarantee future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Returns greater than one year are annualized. Returns are expressed in U.S. dollars. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings.
*Pure gross performance results do not reflect the deduction of any trading costs, fees or expenses and returns will be reduced by such advisory fee and other contractual expenses as described in the individual contract and Form ADV Part 2A. Pure gross returns are supplemental to net returns.
Net returns are calculated by subtracting the highest applicable Managed Account fee (3.00% annually, or 0.25% monthly) from the pure gross or gross composite return. The Managed Account fee includes all charges for trading costs, portfolio management, custody and other administrative fees. Actual fees may vary depending on, among other things, the applicable fee schedule and portfolio size. The fees are available on request and may be found in Form ADV Part 2A.
Investment environment
Global equities rose on signs of moderating inflation and stabilizing economic growth. Unexpected election results in France, Mexico, and India rattled investors, however. The second-quarter rally was relatively narrow, led by information technology stocks viewed as potential beneficiaries of artificial intelligence. The European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points in June. The Federal Reserve and Bank of England left rates unchanged.
Portfolio review
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) was a top contributor to relative performance. The world's largest contract chip manufacturer, TSMC is a major fabricator of graphics processing units that are integral to the deployment of generative AI. TSMC delivered strong revenue growth, reflecting both increased sales volumes and a business shift toward higher margin components. We believe the company is well positioned to benefit from growing investments in AI because of its competitive advantages in next-generation manufacturing and its business relationships with leading technology companies.
HDFC Bank (HDB) was another notable contributor. A leading bank in India, HDFC has benefited from a strong balance sheet and robust deposit base that has provided a cost-effective source of funds. The past year has been a period of transition and uneven financial performance for the bank, as it worked to integrate a merger with its former mortgage subsidiary. As HDFC has made progress on this integration, investors have become more bullish on the potential synergies offered by the merger. HDFC's improved deposit growth has helped alleviate concerns over slower loan growth while also supporting lending margins. As a result, the stock rallied in the quarter. Given its strong market position in an underpenetrated Indian financial services market, we continue to see long-term opportunity for HDFC.
Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) was a relative detractor. The stock declined after the automaker reported disappointing revenue and earnings growth, partly due to weak sales trends in China. Porsche has been undergoing a transition as it prepares to roll out new models of many of its vehicles. This transition led to reduced availability and lost sales, while launch costs pressured margins. We see these as short-term issues, and the company has indicated that sales volumes and margins should improve in 2025 once the new models reach the market and price increases are realized. We held onto the stock.
Shares of Samsonite International (OTCPK:SMSOF), another detractor, declined after the global luggage company reported lower- than-expected revenues and reduced guidance. While these results primarily reflected weaker trends for its North American business, luggage sales in India also slowed from their rapid pace in the previous quarter. On a positive note, revenue growth remained resilient in other Asian markets, and margins improved across geographic regions. Despite some near-term business uncertainty, we remain positive about Samsonite's efforts to drive profitability through cost-cutting and an increased focus on higher-margin premium brands.
Manager outlook
We have welcomed signs of stabilizing economic growth in many countries, even as we acknowledge signs of softening in some market sectors and regions. Inflation has moderated but not as quickly as policymakers would like. As a result, we expect central banks to take a gradual approach to rate cuts. We also see the potential for higher interest rates in Japan, where the Bank of Japan is under increased pressure to hike rates to combat rising inflation. The expectation for higher- for-longer interest rates could have implications for global economic growth and market performance. We recognize that geopolitical uncertainty and weak economic growth in China could add to market risks.
On a positive note, we have been encouraged to see investors pay increased attention to individual company fundamentals in contrast to last year when macroeconomic concerns often drove market performance. We believe this return to fundamentals has created a favorable backdrop for our active, bottom-up stock selection. We continue to find compelling investment opportunities across sectors and geographies, as we seek companies with strong balance sheets, proven management teams, and durable competitive advantages. Above all, we remain on the lookout for superior free-cash-flow growth that we believe is undervalued by the market. We view this disciplined, fundamentals-driven approach will be key to delivering long-term capital appreciation for our investors.
Representative Portfolio
|
Top Contributors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Top Detractors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
TSMC
|
5.86
|
0.88
|
Samsonite Intl Sa
|
3.17
|
-0.72
|
NatWest Group PLC (NWG)
|
3.52
|
0.53
|
Secom Co Ltd (OTCPK:SOMLY)
|
2.03
|
-0.43
|
HDFC Bank Ltd
|
2.24
|
0.28
|
Entain PLC (OTCPK:GMVHF)
|
1.60
|
-0.37
|
Liberty Media Corp Del
|
3.53
|
0.26
|
Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
|
2.68
|
-0.36
|
Unilever PLC (UL)
|
3.22
|
0.24
|
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|
1.97
|
-0.26
|
The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Acct
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (ADR)
|
6.16
|
BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCPK:BAESF)
|
5.40
|
ASML Holding NV
|
4.96
|
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
|
4.32
|
Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCQX:DTEGY)
|
4.11
|
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (ADR) (OTCPK:DCNSF)
|
3.87
|
Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One
|
3.80
|
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
|
3.41
|
Unilever PLC (ADR)
|
3.41
|
NatWest Group PLC (ADR)
|
3.40
|
Total
|
42.84
|
Definitions
Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money. Free cash flow ('FCF') yield is a financial ratio that measures how much cash flow a company has in case of its liquidation or other obligations by comparing the free cash flow per share with the market price per share and indicates the level of cash flow the company will earn against its share market value.
Basis point ('BP') equals 1/100 of a percentage point. 1 bp = 0.01%, 100 bps = 1%.
Please see the last page for important GIPS® disclosures.
The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes.
Overseas ADR Managed Account Composite, benchmarked to the MSCI All Country World ex USA Index, includes international equity ADR portfolios that seek to grow capital with consistent risk adjusted returns over the long term. Portfolios invest primarily in 30 to 50 ADR securities based on a fundamental bottom up approach and seek to generate alpha mainly from stock selection. Portfolios may have up to 30% exposure to emerging market countries. Prior to August 1, 2022 returns for the composite are for the International Alpha Equity Composite, which consisted of proprietary mutual funds and sub-advised pooled funds. The composite was created in August 2022.
Information relating to portfolio holdings is based on the representative account in the composite, which reflects the typical portfolio management style of the investment strategy. Other accounts in the strategy may vary due to asset size, client guidelines and other factors.
Portfolio holdings are as of the date indicated, and are subject to change. This material should not be construed as recommendation to buy or sell any security. Holdings are subject to change without notice.
For equity portfolios, relative contribution compares the performance of a security in the portfolio to the benchmark's total return, factoring in the difference in weight of that security in the benchmark. Returns are calculated using daily returns and previous day ending weights rolled up by ticker, gross of advisory fees, may exclude certain derivatives and does not represent actual performance.
There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.
Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.
Discussion is based on performance gross of fees and expenses.
Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Actively managed investment portfolios are subject to the risk that the investment strategies and research process employed may fail to produce the intended results. Accordingly, a portfolio may underperform its benchmark index or other investment products with similar investment objectives.
MSCI All Country World ex USA Index℠ reflects the equity market performance of global developed and emerging markets, excluding the U.S.
Index returns are provided to represent the investment environment existing during the periods shown. The index is fully invested, including the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Index returns do not include any transaction costs, management fees or other costs, and are gross of non-reclaimable withholding taxes, if any and unless otherwise noted.
Janus Henderson Investors claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). For the purpose of claiming GIPS compliance, Janus Henderson Investors defines its GIPS Firm as the following entities within Janus Henderson Group plc that directly manage assets: Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited, Janus Henderson Investors (Singapore) Limited (excluding private equity assets), Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC and Janus Henderson Investors (AuStralia) Institutional Funds Management Limited. The GIPS firm was formed on January 1, 2018 as a result of the merger of the predecessor GIPS firms Janus Capital Management LLC and Henderson Global Investors, which previously claimed compliance since January 1, 1994 and January 1, 2009, respectively.
Janus Henderson provides investment advisory services in the U.S. through Janus Henderson Investors US LLC, together with its participating affiliates.
GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
